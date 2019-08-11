Where Gandhi first met Jinnah...

The colonial heritage of Mumbai brings back a range of thoughts and emotions. Starting with chills from the mistreatment of Indians on economic, religious and political grounds, the lathi charges and shootouts, the Satyagrahas and freedom struggles…

But it always ends with pride. Pride and gratitude towards all the freedom fighters and revolutionists whose endless efforts brought us here today — on the brink of our 73rd year of Independence from the British. What better way to celebrate this, than via a Khaki Tours’ #AzadHind Heritage Walk within the city; with (insert his name) taking us to places where the spirit of revolution and relentless hard work still live on.

The walk starts at Tejpal Hall where the infrastructural, economic and political development of the city is explained. The heritage structures we see today are a contribution of both the Indians and the British, with many donations made from the upper class residents of Bombay.

It was here that the Indian National Congress (INC) was founded by A O Hume as an outlet for all the liberal thoughts, in the hope of avoiding any mass movement. But the INC ended up becoming an institution that was the very core of the freedom movement in India. Through the 1850s, various institutions for freedom movements were set up throughout the country and in 1885, they came together to form the INC.