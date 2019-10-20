Treasures of delight

A big celebration of the fine things that make life a pleasure, such as beautiful art, carpets, pottery, furniture, tableware, and craftsmanship, the AD Design Show this year wants to recognise the power of ‘karigari’. Karigars or craftsmen, as they are known in translation, are considered the heart and soul of what India can produce today.

What with the several exhibitions we have seen launched across the country giving local artists and weavers from different regions the opportunity to be seen and heard, through their work.

To take place at the luxe and globe like massive area of NSCI Dome in Mumbai, having commenced on October 18 and to continue through the festive weekend, the show has been designed to recognise the power of the village weaver, embroiderer and potter.

That endeavour will be the fulcrum for the magazine’s magnum opus once again. Fittingly titled the ‘Power to the Karigari initiative’, at the ‘Craftsmanship Pavilion’ five kinds of crafts from everywhere will be out in the open, for all visitors to admire.