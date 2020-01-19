Applying for the status of World Heritage Site would be a good start. And we must forbid development on the other side of the river. If we lose that pastoral scene, why come here at all?

How relevant is the life and philosophy of Krishna today?

Childhood is always relevant to adulthood. The fact that all children can be lulled to sleep with a lullaby is species-wide. And we all love the sound of music — at least if it isn’t too loud. I hear Krishna’s flute in that. It’s his essential weapon in the culture of Vrindavan.

The performance of the Bhagavad Gita is traditionally forbidden in Vrindavan. That cannot become a subject of the ras lilas. It’s the joys and sometimes strains of childhood that are being celebrated and re-enacted here, not the bloody negotiations of adult life. And love to the exclusion of hatred. Love may have its tensions, its little plots, but the name of the game is never hatred.

When religion is mobilised in the cause of hatred, we know that Krishna is a stranger to that game. It was only in the cause of undoing the fruits of hatred that he allowed himself a role in the Mahabharata war. He is subtle. He shows us that our certainties about being on the right side of history should not be so certain.

Is the world in need of another saviour who is yet to come?

I love this question. I hear echoes of Kalki, the second coming of Jesus, Kali, the 12th Imam. I also hear the threat of Judgement Day. I fear that Judgement is closer than we know. It’s a bleak moment for the world, and the state of Vrindavan testifies to it. There may not be a saviour at all. I certainly doubt its name is

Artificial Intelligence.

It may be that Krishna remains our mysterious and elusive saviour as we make our way through the crisis of climate that threatens the whole planet. Well and good: I hope so! But I think we have to do our own part, serving as saviours to ourselves.

It seems almost impossible that we could wake up to the planetary challenge that the overwhelming of Vrindavan registers so eloquently. It’s an age of “Me First,” instead.

Actors like Donald Trump and the Brexitwalas are taking a hammer to the structures of global cooperation. Who can teach us to love one another and act in the common good — I mean the common planetary good? I can think of some terrific NGOs, some fine religious leaders, and big-thinking historians like Ramchandra Guha and Dipesh Chakrabarty.

But none of these can save us unless we want to be saved. Until we feel the heat of environmental death, we are apt to deny any hope of our salvation.