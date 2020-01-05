The Elvis story doesn’t just rest on Elvis’ success, but rather his rise from humble beginnings at Tupelo, Mississippi, where he lived in a two room shack with his parents Gladys and Vernon Presley.

In 1948, the family moved to Memphis and it was here that Elvis had his first taste of musical success when he won a talent show at Humes High School in Memphis.

After graduating in 1953, he began working as a truck driver to pay his way into the Memphis Recording Services studio to get studio time.

He cut his first demo record at Sun Studio singing My Happiness and That’s when your heartaches begin. Sam Phillips, the record label owner, decided to sign on the young singer.

He got his first break with That's All Right Mama his first single in 1954. Soon enough, the hits came rolling in, Heartbreak Hotel, Hound Dog, Don’t be Cruel, All Shook Up, Jailhouse Rock, Teddy Bear, It’s Now or Never among many others that put him in everyone’s heart.

Elvis’ stardom got him 136 gold records and 10 platinum records. He was the top recording artist for two straight decades, the ’50s and ‘60s. Elvis received 14 Grammy nominations and bagged three wins for Gospel recordings.