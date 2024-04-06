Summer Healthy Diet Plan: Check What Should be Included Into Your Balanced Routine

Healthy Food | Canva

As the summer sun is rising, it is essential to keep note of everything that we are eating. Your diet is an important part of your body and healthy, and summer asks for extra attention to the food you are consuming. To make it easy for you, we have got you the balanced healthy diet you should include during the summer.

Drink a lot of Water

Drinking a lot of water is necessary during the summer and an important part of your diet. Water keeps your body cool and hydrated which is essential during the hot days. Drink at least 3 litres of water in a day.

Freshly made Juice

Include some freshly made healthy juice into your diet. Avoid cane juice or soft drinks; instead, opt for fresh homemade juice, which you can make easily. It keeps you hydrated and is a very delicious beverage option to pair with your breakfast. You can also opt for beverages like coconut water, lemon juice or sugarcane juice, which are healthy for your body and have many health benefits.

Fruits

You must include fruits in your summer diet. Fruits like watermelons, melons, mangoes, oranges, pineapple and much more should be included in your diet. Fresh fruits with high water content keep you hydrated and have many health benefits for your body. You can have fruit juice and fruit salads or consume them the way it is.

Greens and veggies

Avoid spicy and heavy food during the summer as it increases body heat. Include green vegetables in your summer diet; it is light and healthy for your body. Greens leafy vegetables like spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, beetroots, carrots, etc. give you a balanced and healthy meal. You can also incorporate healthy veggie salads into your meals.

Curd

Curd is a great option to include with your meals during the summer. It is cool and helps your gut health and digestive system. Curd is good during the summer and has many health benefits.