Summer already? Say NO to alcohol, chai, and coffee this season to stay hydrated and healthy; here's why

Does stepping out of your doorstep this March make you revisit the calendar to check whether it's May? The heat is to blame. Summer seems to have hit earlier this year. In a recent advisory shared by the central government, citizens were advised with ways to beat the hot weather and stay healthy and hydrated with some wellness hacks.

While urging medical facilities to be prepared to manage any surge in 'heat-related illnesses,' the Health Ministry laid down some guidelines to ensure people are protected from the heat wave.

NO to alcohol, chai, and coffee

Friday parties, Saturday nights, and those chai-coffee breaks amidst work need to be looked at as the health advisory asks people to avoid the consumption of alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated soft drinks.

But why skip these beverages? If this is the question that comes to your mind, we have you covered.

Sugar is to blame

Experts suggest that despite tea and coffee being a common intake in Indian households, it does more bad than good in summer. However, if one wishes to not entirely stop sipping hot tea or coffee, they are reportedly advised to go sugar-free to avoid dehydration and other health concerns.

Reports state that copious amounts of heavy milk and sugar tend to raise the body temperature leading to affecting the immune system negatively. Is alcohol not a great drink for the summer? Not ideally as the beverage also accounts for excess intake of sugar. Replace the drink with lime juice or any citrus recipe to stay healthier.

Above all, drink enough water to beat the heat. Importantly, even if not thristy. Keeping an ORS powder or solution handy is a precautionary measure that can help you when in need.

