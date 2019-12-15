Spotlight: YouTube happened by pure accident

I often get asked what inspired me to create my channel ‘BB Ki Vines’. Fact is, it wasn’t planned at all. I was just singing at restaurants, performing as a full-time musician. YouTube happened by pure accident. Randomly, this one time I was checking the video quality of my Nexus 5 when I saw a peculiar news report.

Floods had hit India and one lady lost her son in them, and this reporter asked her, “How do you feel? You lost your son in the flood.” I mean, how can you ask someone a question like that in a moment of loss? That is when I made a funny video on it and uploaded it on YouTube.

Talking about the initial years, I didn’t necessarily face any obstacles because I didn’t take the pressure of anything in the beginning. Now, there’s more pressure to be better than yesterday and to not let anyone down, especially my ‘BB Ki Vines’ army who has made me who I am today!

There are certain YouTube celebrities whom I look up to. Rudy Mancuso is one of my favourite YouTubers because his channel is really entertaining. He puts out a variety of content and his concepts are great.

Speaking about how I would like to see my platform grow in the next few years, my future plans are to make more short films, to make more music, and there are more music videos lined up as well. I’m also writing a series that is an elongated version of ‘BB Ki Vines’. A

lot of things are in the pipeline, some big episodes of ‘Titu Talks’ are also on the way. The idea is to keep creating better content and put out more music.

My original song Ajnabee come out recently. I also have a big YouTube Originals series lined up, a first in fiction for YouTube India, so you can keep an eye out for that.

If I had to share a line of encouragement with budding YouTubers, all I would say is don’t wait for the right time.

There is no right time, you’ve got to make the most of the present. So, aspiring content creators should just go for it without overthinking whether or not somebody is going to watch them because trust me, there’s an audience for everyone and everything. You just need to be consistently putting out content and eventually, you’ll find your place and audience.

Co-ordinated by Pearl Mathias