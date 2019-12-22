Selfie Spots!

The Hilton Mumbai International Airport combines décor with heart—the hotel has partnered with the Kumawat Pahal Charitable Trust, a non-profitable organisation working with differently-abled artists. The original art created by them has been digitally replicated on ceramic coffee mugs, available for purchase at the hotel at Rs.210 each.

All proceeds from these mugs will be donated back to KPCT Foundation to continue their support of these artists. In fact, the 6-feet tall decorative Christmas tree cum display showcases a variety of the Christmas themed mugs.

Guests at the Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach are welcomed by a beautifully adorned red Christmas house front, leading to the hotel’s patisserie. But the highlight for the kids, as Shreyas Bhagat, Food and Beverage Manager, informs, would be the igloo in the lobby which is seeing loads of click-happy visitors, as is the mini Christmas town, parts of which are edible.

Gingerbread truly is the flavour of the season, with ITC Grand Central boasting a giant 8 feet gingerbread house made of 2200 gingerbread cookies. Chew on that!

And what’s a house without a fancy carriage? The Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru flaunts a modern interpretation with a carriage and reindeer in a sleek design styled in glinting gold.

“Keeping to the contemporary, angular theme of the Yabu Pushelberg designed lobby, it adds to the aesthetics,” shares Neha Bose, Director of Rooms.

The vibe at Novotel Imagica Khopoli is warm and homely, with every corner exuding Christmassy feels. Santa beams at you everywhere, from pillow covers to stockings and hats.

Malls, which have come to substitute the town squares of yore, are a people-magnet. Naturally, décor is a key attraction. Inorbit Hyderabad is flaunting a Red Christmas theme, inspired from streets of NYC and the Rockefeller Center.

The atrium gives an ambience of a drawing room of a countryside home with a 25-feet high musical Christmas tree which plays orchestrated Christmas carols.

The chain’s mall at Vashi showcases Santa’s gift factory, with installations and hangings across the ceiling. Highlights at Inorbit Bangalore include a 22-feet white Christmas tree, polar bear photo ops, and a snow covered house and igloo which promise to transport you to the North Pole.

Viviana Mall flaunts the debut of Mrs. Santa Claus, who is helping her famous husband shop for children. The reason behind this theme is to empower women to go the extra mile. What’s not to like?!