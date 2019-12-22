Selfie Spots!

A Christmas tree is not just a Christmas tree—sometimes it becomes a wonderful symbol of oneness as we saw in the recent image of two Muslim preachers, clicking a selfie against the backdrop of the mammoth Christmas tree at our very own Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai.
Across the country, hotel lobbies and malls pull out all the stops treating visitors to plenty of Christmas eye candy and selfie ops. The better news is that many are opting to decorate in eco-friendly fashion.
Alila Diwa Goa this year decorated a huge banyan tree using recycled or sustainable items such as discarded cloth used as a frill, bamboo sticks which were painted and polished, decorated glass bottles kept around the tree and inflorescent and spathe of coconut tree (polished/ varnished) and Fox tail tree fruits decorated and used as glittering balls.
The glowing tree at the ITC Grand Central Mumbai will have you gawking in approval—made of 600 reusable Sunya Aqua glass bottles, the total energy utilised in the tree also comes from renewable sources.
ITC Hotels are no stranger to sustainable practices, which they have adopted for over two decades now. “This Christmas tree is carefully curated on our Responsible Luxury ethos of sustainability and melds with our single use plastic ban initiative,” they share.
At the French-imbued Sofitel Mumbai BKC, the Christmas tree in the lobby is the focal point of decorations. “The pattern, textures and overall layout of the tree is inspired by the Christmas Couture theme,” informs Shilpa Kosambia, Director of Housekeeping.
Fashion, mais oui, rules! Incidentally, this is the theme for all Sofitel Hotels & Resorts around the world. “Based around the concept of Haute Fashion, the idea is to transform the hotel into a fashion maison,” we are informed.
Poinsettias, the beautiful red plant considered the ultimate Christmas fave since centuries, rule at The Resort, Mumbai. The vivid beauties adorn every corner, while the expansive French window panes have been painted with elements related to Christmas.
The Hilton Mumbai International Airport combines décor with heart—the hotel has partnered with the Kumawat Pahal Charitable Trust, a non-profitable organisation working with differently-abled artists. The original art created by them has been digitally replicated on ceramic coffee mugs, available for purchase at the hotel at Rs.210 each.
All proceeds from these mugs will be donated back to KPCT Foundation to continue their support of these artists. In fact, the 6-feet tall decorative Christmas tree cum display showcases a variety of the Christmas themed mugs.
Guests at the Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach are welcomed by a beautifully adorned red Christmas house front, leading to the hotel’s patisserie. But the highlight for the kids, as Shreyas Bhagat, Food and Beverage Manager, informs, would be the igloo in the lobby which is seeing loads of click-happy visitors, as is the mini Christmas town, parts of which are edible.
Gingerbread truly is the flavour of the season, with ITC Grand Central boasting a giant 8 feet gingerbread house made of 2200 gingerbread cookies. Chew on that!
And what’s a house without a fancy carriage? The Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru flaunts a modern interpretation with a carriage and reindeer in a sleek design styled in glinting gold.
“Keeping to the contemporary, angular theme of the Yabu Pushelberg designed lobby, it adds to the aesthetics,” shares Neha Bose, Director of Rooms.
The vibe at Novotel Imagica Khopoli is warm and homely, with every corner exuding Christmassy feels. Santa beams at you everywhere, from pillow covers to stockings and hats.
Malls, which have come to substitute the town squares of yore, are a people-magnet. Naturally, décor is a key attraction. Inorbit Hyderabad is flaunting a Red Christmas theme, inspired from streets of NYC and the Rockefeller Center.
The atrium gives an ambience of a drawing room of a countryside home with a 25-feet high musical Christmas tree which plays orchestrated Christmas carols.
The chain’s mall at Vashi showcases Santa’s gift factory, with installations and hangings across the ceiling. Highlights at Inorbit Bangalore include a 22-feet white Christmas tree, polar bear photo ops, and a snow covered house and igloo which promise to transport you to the North Pole.
Viviana Mall flaunts the debut of Mrs. Santa Claus, who is helping her famous husband shop for children. The reason behind this theme is to empower women to go the extra mile. What’s not to like?!
