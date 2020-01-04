Save the dates!

What better than kick-starting the New Year with a trip? All you need to do is take an off on January 3 (Friday). Head to Kutch, the princely island of India that is nothing less than a wonderland.

When in Kutch, go on a beach walk at Mandvi, visit the sites of Indus Valley Civilization, stay in an eco-resort, go on a jeep safari, enjoy camel safari, and gorge on local cuisines.

The ‘White Desert of India’ also houses huge camp settlements that comprises of cultural and adventure activities. If you are planning to extend your weekends, attend the International Kites Festival, which is scheduled from January 6 to 14.

