Save the dates!

Admit it! As we welcomed 2020 with open arms, the first thing we did was check the list of holidays. And let us tell you, the year is packed with some amazing long weekends.
Of course you might have to apply for an extended holiday or two or then conveniently ‘fall sick’! Here’s how to make the most of your short breaks...
January 1-5: New Year/Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (Wednesday-Sunday)
What better than kick-starting the New Year with a trip? All you need to do is take an off on January 3 (Friday). Head to Kutch, the princely island of India that is nothing less than a wonderland.
When in Kutch, go on a beach walk at Mandvi, visit the sites of Indus Valley Civilization, stay in an eco-resort, go on a jeep safari, enjoy camel safari, and gorge on local cuisines.
The ‘White Desert of India’ also houses huge camp settlements that comprises of cultural and adventure activities. If you are planning to extend your weekends, attend the International Kites Festival, which is scheduled from January 6 to 14.
February 21-23: Mahashivratri (Friday-Sunday)
Spend the month of love by visiting Taj Mahal, the symbol of love and attend the 10-day annual carnival ‘Taj Mahotsav’. The festival showcases the rich cultural heritage and provides a platform to bring out the best of India’s rich art, crafts, dance and music.
You can also head to Goa and celebrate the gorgeous beach state at the Goa Carnival (February 22-25) or move to McLeodganj for Tibetan New Year (February 24-26).
March 7-10: Holi (Saturday-Tuesday)
Take a leave on Monday and make the weekend extra-long. If Holi is a festival you always look forward to, then celebrating the festival of colours at Banke Bihari is an unbelievable experience. Holi in Vrindavan is celebrated a day before the actual Holi festival.
Else, there’s plan B i.e. Jaipur’s Elephant Festival (March 9) for you. During the festival, you will find elephants glittering in jewellery walking on the streets and participating in elephant beauty contest, tug of war, etc.
April 2-6: Ram Navami/Mahavir Jayanti (Thursday-Tuesday)
Ram Navami that falls on April 2 (Thursday) is an optional holiday. Take an off on April 3 (Friday) and get ready for a complete five days off from work. Celebrate the five-day-long weekend at Cherrapunjee, the wettest place on the Earth. The place is blessed with some gorgeous waterfalls like Noh Sngithiang falls, Noh Kalikai falls, and Dain Thelen falls, to name a few.
April 10-14: Good Friday/Vaisakhi/Ambedkar Jayanti (Friday-Tuesday)
Spend a hassle-free vacation amidst nature at Pir Panjal and Dhauladhar ranges in Manali. The place offers gorgeous views of the Himalayas, covered with dense pinewood forests. Must-visit places in Manali are Jogini Falls, Rohtang Pass, Great Himalayan National Park, Bhrigu Lake and Pandoh Dam.
May 1-3: May Day (Friday-Sunday)
May is the best time to visit Tawang, a haven for adventure seekers. From trekking to hiking and from skiing to nature walking, Tawang is a one-stop destination. The place boasts of temperature between 3 and 18 degree Celsius. Tawang War Memorial, Madhuri Lake, Sela Pass, and Pankang Teng Tso Lake are must-visit places in Tawang.
May 7-10: Buddha Purnima (Thursday-Sunday)
Buddha Purnima falls on May 7 (Thursday). Take a day off on May 8 (Friday) and enjoy a four-day long weekend. Planning to get away from the hustle and bustle of the concrete jungle? Horsley Hills in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh is the perfect getaway for you. The lesser-known hill station is home to Horsley Hills Zoo, Dumukurallu Waterfalls, and Mallamma Temple.
August 1- 3: Bakri Eid/Rakshabandhan (Saturday-Monday)
Rajasthan is always the perfect option when it comes to planning your monsoon getaway. If you are someone who likes to visit the state’s historic destinations, Rajasthan is home to Junagarh Temple, Lalgarh Palace, Karni Mata Temple, Gajner Palace, etc.
When in Rajasthan make sure you enjoy camel safari in the Thar Desert, boating on the Gajner Lake, and sightseeing of the Junagarh fort.
August 29-31: Onam (Saturday-Monday)
What better than spending the Onam weekend at God’s own land, Kerala? Munnar is an ideal escape if you are planning to spend your weekend amidst the mountains.
Atukkad Waterfalls, Pothamedu View Point, Tea Museum, Eravikulam National Park, Mattupetty Dam, Blossom International Park, and Nayamakad Waterfall are must-visit places in Munnar.
October 2-4: Gandhi Jayanti (Friday-Sunday)
Kaas Plateau, also known as Kaas Pathar or the valley of flowers, is a part of UNESCO World Heritage Site. The place is home to over 850 species of plants that bloom every year in the month of September.
From pretty orchids to Drosera Indica, the sight of millions of tiny flowers spread across 1,000 hectares of land is something you will cherish for a lifetime.
October 30-November 1: Eid-e-Milad (Friday-Sunday)
The pristine white beaches cloaked with coconut trees make Tarkarli a perfect destination to unwind. Tarkarli is popular for its long stretch of beaches and Sindhudurg, the gorgeous sea fort.
When here don’t forget to gorge on the lip-smacking Malvani food. Other popular attractions here includes scuba diving, snorkelling and dolphin spotting.
November 13-16: Diwali (Friday-Monday)
Planning to spend your Diwali holidays under the stars away from the noise and ruckus of the city? Isn’t observing twinkling stars on a clear sky the best way to celebrate the festival of lights? Head to
Bhandardhara and spend a night in a camp by a lake as you gorge on the lip-smacking local cuisines.
November 28-30: Guru Nanak Jayanti (Saturday-Monday)
As winter arrives, head to West Bengal and visit Sundarbans National Park. Spread across 40,000 sq km, the UNESCO heritage site comprises of a biosphere reserve, national park and tiger reserve.
The park is home to a wide variety of flora and fauna, and several endangered species of animals, birds, marine lives and reptiles.
December 25-27: Christmas (Friday-Sunday)
What better than spending the weekend on the hippest beaches in India? Yes, we are talking about Old Goa. The state is home to old-Portuguese style churches, beaches, museum, and market.
When in Goa, enjoy bike rides, go on a heritage walk, relax in a shack, take a spice plantation tour and shop till you drop.
