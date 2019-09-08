Ram Kamal Mukherjee column: Society is more accepting of LGBTQIA community now

Rituparno Ghosh... He was so colourful. One of the most fashionable Bengali directors... A fabulous orator, well-read and he had an amazing sense of confidence. I have seen him as a strict disciplinarian and also as a caring human being.

Extremely moody, borderline rude, but he knew his craft like no one else. He was the first director to bring the audience back to the theatre with Unishe April. He is probably the only regional director who worked with maximum Bollywood celebrities.

Yes, I interacted with the late filmmaker many a time. My most memorable meeting was at Pritish Nandy’s office when I was working with a tabloid in Mumbai. As soon as we wrapped the interview (PNC produced Khela) he requested we go for a walk at Maine Drive. My staff photographer followed us... he enjoyed the sea.

He looked on to the side opposite the sea and said, Somudra’ta ki sundor... dekh dekh! (The sea is so beautiful...look there) I was surprised.. I told him that he was not even looking at the sea. He smiled and replied, Dhur... jono somudra... manusher dheu, anchre pora swapno! (Silly, I am talking about the sea of the human being, the waves of dream and everything that ends!) And then he would immediately change the topic and demand, ‘Give me gossip na!’

Season’s Greetings, my film on Rituparno Ghosh is a homage. It is not a biopic. There are many elements from Ritu da’s film which you will figure. It’s almost like a treasure hunt for cine aficionados. For example, the house in which my protagonist stays is called Utsab. Apart from materialistic reference you will also find ideologies, music and character references from Ritu da’s films.