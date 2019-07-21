Product review: GiftstoIndia24x7 and Love Organically

Amit Desai, founder of GiftstoIndia24x7.com, shares, “As long as you are passionate, you will keep pushing the boundaries,” about the service which will deliver, no matter which part of the world you live in, no matter how difficult the deadline. The online gift store, established in 1999, assures its customers of impeccable service, guaranteed quality and fastest delivery anywhere in India.

We found it easy enough to navigate the website and choose from the wide range of products available--more than 10,000 gifting options to choose from—which cater to different budgets. A few clicks, and our gift was dispatched, taking Aunt Vera by surprise. Her only grumble: Next time, you must visit, I’ll take you to the best cakeshops in town!