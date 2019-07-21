Product review: GiftstoIndia24x7 and Love Organically

GiftstoIndia24x7.com
How do you surprise an aunt living in a faraway place with flowers and cake, just to say you were thinking about her? Well, we tried https://www.giftstoindia24x7.com/, a leading website in the domain of online gifting. The website is ideal to send gifts across India on birthdays, anniversaries and other occasions, sitting in the comfort of your home or office.
Amit Desai, founder of GiftstoIndia24x7.com, shares, “As long as you are passionate, you will keep pushing the boundaries,” about the service which will deliver, no matter which part of the world you live in, no matter how difficult the deadline. The online gift store, established in 1999, assures its customers of impeccable service, guaranteed quality and fastest delivery anywhere in India.
We found it easy enough to navigate the website and choose from the wide range of products available--more than 10,000 gifting options to choose from—which cater to different budgets. A few clicks, and our gift was dispatched, taking Aunt Vera by surprise. Her only grumble: Next time, you must visit, I’ll take you to the best cakeshops in town!
Love Organically
There is something so simply relaxing about mixing up a small batch of face pack and slathering it on your face. Life might be chaotic but serenity—and better skin—could just lie in a powder just like Dadima made.
So, we were rather chuffed by Love Organically’s new 10-minute face masks this muggy monsoon. For one, the powder is natural, earthy-looking and lacks superficial fragrances. Not surprising, when the products are created using a decoction of herbs, flowers, roots, barks and earth extracts to purify, hydrate and rejuvenate the complexion, a method that dates back to thousands of years across cultures.
We tried the Brightening Organic Face Pack made with Turmeric and Tomato, which helps lighten skin tone and reduces scarring and aging; the Anti Tan Organic Face Pack made with Papaya and Orange which helps removes tan and dark spots and acts a great toner; and the Glow Organic Face Pack made with Rose petals, Hibiscus and Aloe vera which mask evens skin tone and provides radiant skin. The zip lock packets make storing easy. We will surely be masking up again!
