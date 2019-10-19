Nothing official about it: What is parenthood like minus marriage?

They seem to get divorced or adopt or do things that may not fit into the picture of a conventional family. We realise that nothing bad happens when they have children while unmarried...so it’s kind of okay!” He adds, “However, we must remember that celebrities are subject to the same societal trends as the rest of us... and when norms evolve to regard their lives as acceptable, everyone can benefit! Currently, in India, having kids out of wedlock seems to be limited to the rich and privileged... there do not seem to be too many ‘regular people’ who would have a child, though they may live together.”

Dr Chinmay Kulkarni, Psychiatrist, sees it as a trend. “A few years back surrogate pregnancy was becoming a trend in celebrity circles before it was banned by the government. We can call something 'a change in societal thinking' if a sufficiently large number of the population changes its opinion about something.

Change in societal thinking is happening in the case of premarital sex. The next step will be live-in relationships and children out of wedlock will come after it. At present, the majority of people still want to have children after they are married and would find this idea unacceptable,” he points out.

Practicality plays a big part in this decision. “Currently having children out of wedlock is only limited to the privileged as it is difficult to provide good education, good nutrition, good future for the child for a middle class or lower-middle-class single parent,” reminds Dr Chinmay.

In India’s fairly conservative society, it is very likely that the child will be subject to taunts and comments by the other children or their parents. “While it helps them ‘toughen up;, it certainly is known to leave a mark on the child’s psyche,” declares Dr Chavda.

There is also the possibility of the parents choosing to go their separate ways. “Having a child outside wedlock can put undue pressure on one partner if the other partner chooses to break up. If both the partners decide to not take responsibility for the child then the child can go through a traumatic childhood. This may happen as there is no legal framework as well as governmental support for such children,” avers Dr Chinmay.

Avoiding pitfalls

Yet there is no reason to prophesy doom and many pitfalls can be avoided. Dr Chinmay advices couples to decide who will take responsibility for the child if any of the partners decide to separate in the future.

“Financial independence of both partners is advisable as a legal framework for such an arrangement is not present. It will be better if families of both the partners accept such an arrangement as, if families sever ties with the partners as they find such a child unacceptable and if the partners separate, then the partner who has a child may go through a lot of stress.”

Dr Kersi believes if one or both of the parents have a more sentimental view of marriage, the lack of it may signify a lesser commitment, and they may be more likely to separate.

“Financial obligations may become an issue ... disputes over this can cause schisms in relationships. Custody issues, both legal and physical, often arise if the relationship does not work out or if there is no agreement on the arrangements.

Disputes over a parents lifestyle and how this may affect the child, the ability of a parent to care for the child or grandparent visitation occur. One must remember that if parents are choosing to have children out of wedlock to avoid financial or legal entanglements, they are mistaken.”

Actress Neena Gupta, who chose to have her child out of wedlock back in 1989, feels it is still hard to do so in today's times. “Nothing much has changed... The majority is the same. It is very tough and it is not fair on the child.”

Yet, as more and more couples seem to embrace and thrive under this structure, the bottom-line is non-negotiable. As Dr Chavda tells it, “In the end, creating a loving environment for the new child is of utmost importance.”