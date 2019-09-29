Nichola Pais Column: New Year of forgiveness and sweetness

Today is the eve of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which falls on September 30 and October 1. Unlike the common perception of New Year which is largely about merriment, Rosh Hashanah is two days of prayer from morning till night. We atone for our sins, pleading with God to forgive us. The name comes from Rosh which means head, while Hashanah is the year, while translates as ‘the start of the year’. The Hebrew way of saying it is Shana Tova, which means Good Year.

On the first day of the New Year, the priest blows the shofar, the ram’s horn, which is a trumpet sound that we believe carries our prayers to Almighty God, to forgive the members of the congregation.

I will be attending prayers at the Knesset Eliyahoo synagogue which is at Kala Ghoda. We will be joined by local Jews and our friends from abroad. The prayers will be led by a rabbi and a hazzan, the cantor. On these particular days, religious Jews do not use motorised transport like car or bus—they will walk down to the nearest synagogue. Our city has a total of ten synagogues where prayers will be held for the faithful.

The prayers will be offered from the tebah, the raised platform in the centre, while the male congregation and the female congregation will join in on the first and second floors respectively. We need a minimum of ten men before we can pray together as a congregation.

After seeking forgiveness, we throw away our sins into the sea, or the nearest source of water. We recite the Tashlek prayers on the first day of the New Year, and symbolically cast our sins into the water, leaving our old weaknesses behind. Most Jews in the city do it at the sea off the Gateway of India or Bhaucha Dhakka, Dockyard, Mazgaon.