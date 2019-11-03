Mr Twinkle Toes: How male dancers are taking Indian classical dances international

One among them is Kathak dancer and choreographer Gopi Krishna whose performances in films like V Shantaram's ‘Janak Janak Payal Baje’ made him legendary. Here’s a closer look at some of the male dancers who have made their mark...

Nilesh Singha

Nilesh Singha is one of the leading male Bharata Natyam dancers in Mumbai who has established his own dance academy, Shivoham. Says Nilesh, “The gender issue does not matter any more, ultimately it is your devotion and performance that matters the most.”

Manju E

Manipuri is normally performed by females due to its graceful and lyrical quality. A young handsome Manipuri dancer from Manipur, Manju E not only performs the graceful styles but also the "tandava" style which is another concept of Manipuri.

Madhur Gupta

New Delhi-based Madhur Gupta is a brilliant Odissi exponent, a prolific writer and disciple of the renowned Odissi exponent Sharon Lowen. Madhur says, “Grace is one of the most important aspects of a performance and Odissi is known for its grace and quality of being sensual combined with sensitivity that really touches the spectator.

What inspires me the most is the transition when the dancer takes you on a journey, going close to the Almighty which forms the core of the philosophy of reaching out to the supreme, when you surrender yourself at the feet of Lord Jagannath, the divine bliss, the ultimate of classical arts.”

Anil Kumar Singh

Mumbai-based Anil Kumar Singh is a Bharata Natyam dancer and performs Rabindra Nritya based on Rabindra Sangeet. Anil says, “My family used to say, men wearing ghungroos (dancing bells) is a shame, it is effeminate and not right for boys but my conviction and hard work proved them wrong. Today I am getting invitations to perform for various occasions, I will be shortly performing in Colombo and Singapore. I believe that you should do your best and enjoy it.”

Amarnath Ghosh

Amarnath Ghosh is a talented Bharata Natyam and Kuchipudi dancer from Chennai. He performs regularly and teaches as well. Amarnath shares, “Kuchipudi initially was danced only by Brahmin boys as it was believed that if females perform, the purity of the dance will be disturbed.” The great yogi and composer Siddhendra Yogi encouraged young Brahmin boys to pursue Kuchipudi seriously. Amarnath wants to propagate Kuchipudi on the international platform and is working towards it.

Rupak Mehta

Rupak Mehta is a brilliant Bharata Natyam exponent and the director of Brahmnaad Cultural Society and Avenue Nehru Camps (Himachal Pradesh). A performer, teacher and choreographer, he says, “When a male dancer performs, he should dance like a man with masculine power and vitality, symbolic of Lord Shiva. For me, dance is pure devotion as we always portray stories pertaining to the gods and then we are automatically blessed by the divine grace."

Rahul Mondal

Rahul Mondal is a powerful Bharata Natyam dancer from Kolkata who combines the fine aspect of dance and Yoga. To watch Rahul dance is sheer joy as he takes you on flight of artistic excellence. Rahul declares, “For me, dance is life and life is dance.

Classical dance is the expression of the soul which is above any particular gender of the person. It is your devotion that matters the most, when you dance, the world should dance with you and that should be the spirit.”

Some of the great master performers include Vempatti Chinna Satyam, Vedantam Satyanarana Sharma who dons the female attire, Kelucharan Mohapatra, Birju Maharaj, Deepak Mazumdar, Nandkishore Kapote.

The dance of life is eternal, dancers perish but the dance must go on for ever.