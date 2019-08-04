Moves beyond sight: The magic of Mallakhamb performed by visually challenged artistes

Mallakhamb has been gaining popularity across the globe, thanks to experts such as Uday Vishwanath Deshpande who have been taking this ancient Indian sport to greater heights. One of history’s hardest sports, the gymnast performs feats and poses with a vertical wooden pole or rope. The sport derives its name from the words ‘malla’ which means wrestling and ‘khamb’ which means a pole.

Why are we talking about this sport? If you didn’t have a chance to drop in at The Royal Opera House on Friday, what you missed was an evening of rope and pole Mallakhamb performed by visually challenged artistes from the Kamala Mehta School for the blind. This was accompanied by electro-fusion music by contortionists from the Mallakhamb India Ensemble. Musician and composer Don Bhatt kicked off the evening with a solo set, and composed a background score for the Mallakhamb performance.

Bigger and better

Australian artistic director Benjamin Knapton, who directed the final act, has worked with Mallakhamb for three years now. “The shows we have done in Australia have been very popular with audiences and we are also now touring Budapest and Mexico City in August. The thing we do differently is that we have made a 30 minute theatrical show which is very different to the 4-5 minute presentations that Mallakhamb normally does. This longer format gives us more time to explore ideas and transform the sport of Mallakhamb into an art form of its own.”