Loud and proud: Trends that rocked on and off the ramp

Trends ebb and flow on the runways every season, but looking at the bigger picture, 2019 was the year of unexpected trends. And you can thank celebrities for that: Stylish stars hit the streets in daring pieces that were all about embracing the surprise factor. These trendsetters didn’t just carry any ol’ bags around — their bags had to be either super tiny, or super huge. Designer Riddhi Jain says, “According to me, being extra rocked all the way. From fierce prints to flamboyant gathers and humongous trails. Big, bold and beautiful.”

The buzz

The trends that really rocked 2019 were the teeny tiny bag, biker shorts, suits for women, power shoulders and a lot of bling to name a few. 2019 was also all about ditching pin-thin fits in favor of more voluminous shapes instead — specifically flared out at the bottom. The ’70s-style, wide-leg pant made a huge comeback on both men and women, appearing in a variety of styles, too. People have also started to like being extra on a daily basis. “Hence, one can mix match from their mom’s wardrobe and put things together to create looks. Also, time for sneakers to go and back to our stilettoes,” opines Riddhi.

“Neons were huge and will continue successfully in the 2020, especially highlighter green and fuschia pink. They uplifted our mundane life and volatile spirits with a dazzling vibrancy,” affirms designer Aniket Satam. The 60s painterly florals, country side Gingham are some more trends that will be ruling our wardrobes in 2020.

“I think exaggerated sleeves have come up in a big way and we can expect them to stay in 2020. The small bag will stay as well with many brands re-inventing their classics to match the trend, explains designer Sunaina Khera.

Trendsetters

We are perpetually looking for real showstoppers to keep up with the fashion world and Deepika Padukone kind of gave it a kick start. Well, PeeCee was no less. “The star in B town would be Sara Ali Khan. She loves experimenting and always dazzled everyone with her outfits. Chiara Ferragni set it right in Hollywood,” states Riddhi. Ranveer Singh was also one of them who slayed in context of the style-o-meter. He kept fashion fun, interesting and daring all year long. “Personally, a fan of Kangana's style. She makes everything look so effortless, and that's truly an art. Apart from that I really enjoyed watching Meghan Markle's maternity style,” says Sunaina.

“My favourite fashion moment of the year was when Katie Holmes matched her bralette to her grey cardigan,” she further adds. Celebrities switched things up and wore the maxi skirt. The end result was surprisingly sophisticated, especially when paired with a more structured blazer or coat, as Priyanka Chopra and Jennifer Lawrence did. The look got the royal stamp of approval, too: Kate Middleton wore elegant maxi hemlines for a number of her appearances. Kim Kardashian West revived the ’90s flip-flop heel instead, which went on to become the most polarizing footwear style of the year, embraced by everyone from Rihanna to Katie Holmes.

Aniket says, “One of the best looks would be Kareena Kapoor Khan looking like an effortless diva in a hand-painted saree with Bebo written on it for her recent movie promotion.”