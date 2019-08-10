Let’s do a MS Dhoni

When it comes to our career, we are likely to come across two kinds of people: the first being the ones who have stuck around in their jobs for over three decades or so; and the second being the ones who are ready to jump ship any chance they get.

With the opportunities available today, changing your career has become an enticing challenge. And there is so much that one can do and plenty of places where one can apply themselves, that it feels almost restrictive to stay in one organisation for too long.

However, what happens when you have been contributing to a particular field for the past couple of decades of your life and you suddenly sense this nagging feeling that it’s time to pack up and explore something new? The comfort of your pay check and several other factors may play a role in your decision to stay or leave, but if you are considering a shift in your career, we highlight the risks involved as well as the fulfilment that accompanies your choice to follow your passion.

Humble beginnings

You have an eye for photography, but once you took up that corporate job, the only time your camera sees the light of day is during your family vacation.

Or, you love to pen down prose and poetry, but haven’t found the time for it while juggling between your work schedule and family life. It doesn’t matter where or how you begin, it only matters what you are doing with where you are right now.