Joyful Spaces

The design idiom is largely urban, taking from the confluence of cultures that influenced his learning and mindset while growing up in Delhi, studying design in New York and London. He set up his interior design studio at Delhi in 2006 after returning from London with a postgraduate degree in interior and spatial design from the Chelsea College of Art and Design.

“I work out of Delhi, but I create work that will find resonance anywhere in the world. The approach is global and detailed. Every product in the space has a story to tell. There should be an element of surprise in every line of sight. Hence, I call our spaces, ‘Curated’,” he says.

A good instance of this would be his own home. If one were to physically relocate the eclectic apartment from a quiet lane of Saket in south Delhi, to an upscale residential neighbourhood in New York, Prague, Mumbai or Miami, it wouldn’t be a wee bit incongruous.

It’s a cosy home with a global character that belies its owner’s penchant for luxury, interesting new age creatives, exciting colour combinations and fashionable accessories.

Four features symbolising sophisticated living in any corner of the globe. A classy depiction of elegant monochromes, bright pop accents, unique art that double up as conversation starters and installations that evoke the essence of childhood.

Beyond Designs

For over 18 years, Beyond Designs, brainchild of Sachin and Neha Gupta, has been creating bespoke homes. A walk-through of their 8,000 sq ft design and lifestyle studio in the capital, is a reminder of that luxury they craft.

Where Indian ethnicity is toasted in global tones. Where the design idiom is symptomatic of luxury, opulence, coupled with classical elegance and timeless beauty. Beyond Designs is all about exquisite homes and projects with handmade furniture and unique art.

Sachin’s design idiom is an alchemy of disparate styles, genres and materials culminating in iconic environments. These spaces in neutral and enigmatic backgrounds as well as stand-out foregrounds come together in harmony. The vibe is predominantly contemporary peppered with timeless aesthetics.

“We believe in the maximalist approach by employing scaled up accessories, complex textures and multiple elements to envision spaces that unfold like grand tapestries,” explains Sachin. The idea is to make “more” seem chic. Because, with such a rich art and design heritage, it would be foolish to go for a minimalist narrative, the design guru feels.

“Moreover, today’s well-travelled customers want accents from around the globe to enliven their homes. Our handcrafted furniture use materials such as stone, mirror, metal, crystals, semi precious inlay, gold and silver leaf,” he enumerates, pointing at the lush furniture, the attractive antiques and installations, the artistic busts and statues, the lavish glass chandeliers, reminiscent of the havelis of Lucknow and Varanasi.

It’s a picture of old India, fused with a contemporary vein. The language is the best of all worlds, fusing the Indian, the Oriental and the East European.

Nitin Kohli Home

Trends are fine, but an affinity for classics forms the crux of Nitin Kohli Home. Something that can travel with you through the years. “Hard work is involved in setting up a home.

No one should feel like a makeover too frequently,” says Nitin Kohli. But then, he is quick to point out that change inspires him. “A design can spring from the biggest and the smallest of changes.”

With a yen for fabulous design and aesthetics, Kohli honed his skills in interior design through experience and travel. “I have always had a fascination for design and an eye for the good things. My parents didn’t stop me from travelling.

I journeyed across the world to bring back experiences that would enrich my design faculties. Nitin Kohli Home helps people tell the stories of their journeys in their homes,” elaborates Kohli.

The vocabulary revolves around travel, and smart urban living. Images of the places Kohli has been to dot the elegant walls of the design studio. Candid, nature or landscapes, each photograph tells a tale.

Murals and bric-a-brac depict the history, culture and art of diverse countries. “I land up on a road and keep walking to wherever the path takes me. That is the beauty of nature walks. Explorations feed the designer in me,” he says.

Kohli is vociferous about sticking to a more contemporary set up that is timeless. “We have never been too traditional or ethnic. Blues, greys, ivories and beiges are constants here apart from earthy browns. Striking shades of green have been regular as well.

If there are India-inspired motifs, we do print them on upholstery, but the expression is always contemporary. I am an ardent fan of Zaha Hadid. She stuck to her signature always. It is better to leave your imprint in a world of fast cha-nging trends,” avers the designer.