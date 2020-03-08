International Women's Day: HPCL promotes empowerment, inclusivity

HPCL believes that diversity and inclusion are fundamental to the socio-cultural environment of an organization. Considering various career stage differential for women, there is a need for systematic development and retention of women talent in the organization. HPCL undertakes various initiatives to build a supportive ecosystem and nurture women leaders.

HPCL fosters a culture that ensures that women employees receive necessary job exposure to grow professionally. Due consideration in transfers, job assignments are given so that they get adequate support to balance their professional and manage their personal responsibilities, health and well being.

Equal and fair opportunities

Women are treated equally as far as pay packages, growth and developmental opportunities and promotions are concerned. There are no distinctions and all the above stated criteria are purely performance based. Women are placed in all key positions and provided with developmental opportunities. Several key leadership positions are headed by women in HPCL.

In a historic initiative, HPCL’s Mumbai Refinery introduced round the clock shift working in operations for female officers during the year 2017-18 and has become the first location in the petroleum industry in Maharashtra to place female officers in unit jobs in shifts and running successfully since then.

Proper preparations were carried out ahead of deputing the women officers in night shift. Families were taken in confidence, transport arrangements were made by HPCL for the pick-up and drop of the lady officers during late night hours. These vehicles were safe in all respects and the women drivers of these vehicles are trained in martial arts.

Women specific policies/initiatives:

Swayam emphasizing on the need for self reliance for progress is an initiative aimed to be a dynamic and responsive platform for all Women Officers in HPCL. The platform seeks to enhance networking, engaging, supporting and mentoring one another for providing a sustainable impetus to the talent pool and subsequently to the women leadership pipeline of the organization.

Counselling programs – Pramarsh

A ‘Consult in Confidence' program available to employees. Fully qualified and professional counsellors can be approached 24 hours a day through Toll free Number, e-mail, Mobile App or website for seeking advice on any areas causing stress and anxiety.

Sparsh – Healthy Maternity Program

Sparsh offers free of cost, psychological counselling service and self-help resources towards integrating motherhood with worklife. Support infrastructure like creche support the needs of women employees.

Special Leave Policies

Corporation has also implemented special leave policies for employees apart from Maternity Leave Policy. These include Child Care Leave, Adoption Leave, Surrogacy Leave and Special Day Off (SDO) during Menstrual Period.

Safety of Women

Strict adherence to law laid down under Factories Act and Shops & Establishment Act, i.e. restriction has been placed on working hours of women. It was also ensured that proper infrastructure is in place conducive to working of women employees.

Prevention Of Sexual Harassment At Workplace (POSH)

HPCL has taken up POSH programs on a war footing. Every year, workshops are conducted for all members of Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to help understand roles and responsibilities.

Project Pratibaddh, another sensitization workshop was designed with an intent to build and promote a culture Of “Zero Tolerance” against sexual harassment at workplace conducted by renowned advocates.

KAVACH – Self Defence Training (a pioneering initiative in the industry)

Lady officers are trained in self-defence including Martial Arts through Kavach. Keeping in view safety measures structural changes are being done at the workplace premises. CCTV camera surveillance, Safety locks, Safety alarms, Secret alarms, Safety doors, Washrooms and change rooms, special seating zones are being created for women officers working during night shift. Illumination within the refinery as well as outside on the roads was enhanced many folds.

Capability Building programs

Corporation invests in training and development of its women workforce in a focused manner. Large number of women officers attend focused training programs designed for women and conducted by internal and external agency in India or abroad which includes international leadership programs, in addition to gender neutral behaviour and technical programs.

Other initiatives include: WIPS (Women in Public Sector), SCOPE ILO Change Agents, HP Shakti Club, CSR projects

Project ‘Nanhi Kali’ contributes to education of girl child and women empowerment through proper academic, material and social support. Over 20000 girls were supported in previous years and 13000 girls were supported in current year including from tribal background of Araku (Andhra Pradesh) and Gavanpad and Mumbai (Maharashtra) under the project. HPCL has benefitted 3114 girl child across 17 locations under Project Unnati - computer awareness programs.

HPCL reached out to 2500 youth and women with its centers in different locations across the country and contributed to skill development to the unemployed youth and women under Project Swavalamban.

The Corporation also contributed towards Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna (PMUY) which aims to safeguard health of women and children by providing them clean cooking fuel. HPCL has reached additional 2 crore low income households through this scheme.

Entrepreneurship Development Programme

A socio-economic initiative under HPCL CSR, Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) seeks to redress the under-representation of SC/ST in business and also promotes the objectives of Make in India, Start-Up India and Stand-Up India initiatives of Government of India.