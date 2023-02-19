India at the forefront of global tourism in 2023 |

As the world recovers to pre-COVID levels of tourism, the market is seeing a few surprises with new destinations blooming as some of the best in the world.

India is one of these budding locations, spearheading several campaigns to launch it into one of its biggest years for tourism to date.

Simple entry requirements, generous visa policies, and inexpensive travel opportunities are some of the most attractive parts of travel to India.

G20 Presidency

India holds the prestigious title of G20 president for 2023 and the annual summit of the world’s largest powers is set for September.

In anticipation of this massive event, India launched the “Visit India 2023” campaign to ramp up inbound tourism and surpass previous tourism numbers.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy spoke at the launch on 31 January and explained that they aim to market India as a 365-day destination and highlight the vast diversity of the country’s attractions.

“It will provide impetus to the early recovery of India’s inbound tourism post-pandemic and position India as a preferred tourism destination in Asia” a statement read.

The logo of two hands represents the Namaste greeting, each made up of several smaller icons linked to the diversity of the country from natural beauty to religion, culture, and history.

Madhavan Menon, chairman, and managing director of Thomas Cook India Ltd. agreed that the projections for India due to the summit look favorable.

“India’s travel recovery has stood out globally at an economic level and that is very visible in our industry also. People are going to continue to take holidays," he said.

“Domestic demand, though, is huge in India, especially in locations like Goa, Rajasthan, and Kashmir. Even city hotels are exhibiting high prices and the domestic demand, both tourism and business-linked, will continue to stay high," he added, tying in with the campaign’s idea that every citizen will become an ambassador.

Furthermore, India will also host the first global tourism investor summit in the country under the G20 presidency.

"Under the aegis of India's G20 Presidency, the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India shall be organizing the country's first Global Tourism Summit in New Delhi from 10-12 April 2023, where all G20 member countries will be invited to participate. CII is the Industry Partner for this event," read a statement by the Ministry of Tourism in India.

The ministry is aiming to create over 140 million jobs through the sector by 2030 and they will be focusing on cruise tourism, eco-tourism, and adventure tourism.

Throughout 2023, there will be more than 200 meetings in 55 locations leading up to the summit on 9 and 10 September in New Delhi.

Outbound tourism boom

India is not only set to dominate inbound tourism but millions of Indians are setting their sights on traveling abroad in 2023.

Chinese tourists make up the majority of arrivals in most Asian destinations but with their delayed reopening, citizens have proven to be hesitant to travel.

Tourism-dependent economies have zeroed in on India for marketing efforts to attract more Indian visitors in the year.

Indians can travel to more than 60 countries without visas and more countries are adding their names to the list, Kazakhstan and Malaysia being the latest.

Nangia Andersen, one of India's leading business consultants estimated that the value of India’s outbound tourism would surpass $42 billion by 2024.

Thailand’s inbound tourism sector comprised almost 30% Chinese tourists but this has fallen to below 5%.

Isada Saovaros, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Mumbai office says that they are hoping India will bridge the gap considering there is a large number of direct flights between the countries.

“Thailand has projected the number of Indian arrivals will rise to one million by the year's end. India could soon move from being the second largest source market to rank first,” he explained.

India’s population has also shifted and is now largely made up of Gen Z and millennials, a valuable target market with a thirst for travel and disposable income.

Arshdeep Anand, director of Holiday Moods Adventures concluded that “Indians are big spenders and destinations have come to realize this.”

Positive budget announcements

India’s annual budget announcement was made on 1 February and more than 50 top tourist destinations across the country are set to receive a facelift with the new allocation.

Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman explained that "the travel industry has been in a surge in the last couple of years mainly because of COVID-19, and it was only suitable that it got revived now more than ever.”

The government has surpassed any previous expenditure in the rail sector, allocating $29 billion to invigorate the system and improve domestic travel.

Fifty airports and landing areas will also be vastly improved to help tourists travel between more locations cheaply, and easily.

There are also several environmentally friendly projects in the pipeline, including mangrove replanting, to promote sustainable tourism.

