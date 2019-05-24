Here’s is how PM Narendra Modi’s landslide victory celebrated in India and abroad

written by Sonali Pimputkar
As BJP returns in the power again, supporters of BJP celebrated the massive victory not just in India but across the world. With months of campaigning and seven phases of voting, the world’s largest democratic elections’ results are out –and Narendra Modi and his party gained a landslide victory. Modi’s victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, was a landmark one with a single party other than Congress getting a parliamentary majority in three decades. But with the 2019 victory, the party has broken its own record. ‘India wins yet again!’ posted Modi on Twitter.

Here’s a look at how Modi supporters and the BJP celebrated his landslide victory in India.

  • Amit Shah gestures to supporters during victory celebrations at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on May 23, 2019.
Photo by AFP/Prakash Singh

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah gesture as they celebrate the victory in India’s general elections at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters, in New Delhi on May 23, 2019. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)
Photo by Money Sharma/AFP

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures to supporters next to Amit Shah and Minister of Home Affairs of India Rajnath Singh as they celebrate the victory in India’s general election at the party headquarters in New Delhi on May 23. (Photo by Prakash Singh / AFP)
Photo by PRAKASH SINGH/AFP

  • Shiv Sena office lit up as NDA celebrates its victory after the declaration of results for Lok Sabha elections. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad)
Image Source: PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with BJP President Amit Shah waves at the party workers during the celebration of the party’s victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.
Image Source: PTI /Vijay Verma

  • Indian supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate in Siliguri.
Image Source: AFP/Diptendu Dutta

  • Indian supporters and party workers of BJP dance as they celebrate on the vote results day for India’s general election in Bangalore. (Photo by Manjunath Kiran/AFP)
Photo by AFP/Manjunath Kiran

  • BJP supporters dance and play music as they celebrate on the vote results day for India’s general election in Siliguri on May 23, 2019.
Photo by AFP/Diptendu Dutta

  • BJP India Party office ordered ‘Special 7 kg Ladoo Cake’ for its Delhi unit, along with 9 similar cakes of 4 to 5 kgs each for the Central office.

  •  If ladoo cake was not enough, here’s a look at Kamal Barfi.

  • In a tweet posted by her Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, she shared how Kangana had made pakodas and chai in celebration of Modi’s victory. She also added why it was a rare occasion as Kangana cooks rarely when she is absolutely exhilarated.

  • Celebrations outside BJP office in Mumbai

  • Celebrations outside BJP office in Rajasthan’s Jaipur.

  • Celebrations outside BJP office in Kolkata.

  • BJP supporters celebrate on Howrah Bridge, West Bengal with firecrackers.



