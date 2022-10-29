Ginger-like galangal can be your fitness partner

Representative image | Vecteezy

Did you know that ginger has a look-alike? Resembling the daily tea ingredient from an Indian household, galangal or galanga is a must-try element for good health. The miracle root has the potential to deal with and heal several lifestyle-related ailments of various ages.

Helps weight loss

weight loss | File

Despite knowing that all sizes are beautiful and body shaming is a sin, obesity can't be ignored when it results in health concerns. If you have tried various ways of tackling weight worries, don't give up. Adding this ingredient to your morning meal can help you embrace the desired benefits.

Controls asthma

Asthma | File

Breathing problems? We understand that life gets tough when you can't breathe at ease; asthma which is one such ailment can be treated with this root from the ginger family. The anti-inflammatory properties of galangal prove beneficial in healing respiratory concerns.

Improves memory function

Representative image | PNG All

Galangal contains the purest form of 1'ACA which helps in acing cognitive processes. This component in the herb helps to improve memory and avoid age-related brain degeneration.

Read Also Is early winter peeling off your skin? Try these home remedies