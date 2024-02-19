Food Fest: Delhi Serves The Taste Of Amritsar

Pinterest

Punjabi flavours are buzzing in the lanes of New Delhi with the incredible aroma of different Aambarsariya recipes. This food festival is a celebration of authentic Punjabi cuisine and spices on a national scale. A whole range of Amritsari food is all set at the food festival to make you drool. Here you can try the saucy 'Patty-Kuchla' and 'Nutri-Kulcha' with a lip-smacking taste and texture. The food fanatics have hailed this amazing celebration of local food. You too can try these scrumptious Punjabi recipes at the Pirates of Grill, Vasant Kunj.

Lip-smacking veg and non-veg recipes

'Sardar Ji's Makhan Marke Roasted Chicken', 'Chicken Soup Ranjit Nagar Da', and 'Lahori Tawa Mutton Seekh' have attracted food enthusiasts to dive deep into the incredible universe of lip-smacking recipes, while the 'Paneer Pakoda Patialvi' 'Dhaba Style Kadhai Paneer', 'Hall Gate Mutton Gheewala' 'Maa Di Dal'iukkad Pulao', 'Amritsari Wadiyan Pulao', are much more than an immersive food experience for vegetarians.

On this spontaneous celebration, Inderjeet Banga, owner of a restaurant, states, 'From the aromas to the spices and recipes, they are all coming from the old lanes of the Golden City to tantalize your taste buds here in Delhi.'

Sweet dishes like the gestures of Chinab

Also, sweet dishes have received a warm welcome from foodies. From the famous 'King Kulfi' to Gur Sadda Halwa App Ji Da' and 'Phirni Gyani Di', the sweet recipies will indeed allure you with their open-hearted delicacies.