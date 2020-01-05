Elvis still hasn’t left the building

Sporting killer side locks and a deep lung capacity, Siddharth Meghani embodies Elvis Presley to an uncanny degree. Struck by the spirit of ‘The King’ from the young age of 6, this crooning Bandraite quickly made a name for himself.

The 41-year-old eligible bachelor says that an Elvis show is incomplete without the flirting, pelvic thrusts, playful sense of humour Elvis was famous for.

“He sang from his heart, he interacted with his fans, touching them, smiling and holding them. This was the magnetism between Elvis and his fans. He sang for his fans who he knew loved him dearly.”

While there have been many Elvis tribute acts, we cannot forget the late Merwyn Rufus from Bandra who initially was the first ever Elvis Presley tribute act in Mumbai.

According to Fali Singara, RJ, AIR, Elvis is popular even today, because his music creates an impact on people. Singara, who has had several radio shows on Elvis, says that the music of Elvis transcends all barriers of age, caste, class or religion. “His music is timeless and if you listen to any Elvis song carefully, you will feel like he’s singing to you alone”.

This is exactly what western music singer Gary Lawyer does in his Elvis Presley show. For Lawyer focuses on Presley’s singing, rather than his dressing and style.

“I put on a very serious professional act,” says the singer who is gearing up for a tribute show on January 9 at Pune, adding, “He was one singer who had more influence on mankind than anyone else. He revolutionised the thought process, the dressing, the looks, becoming the most powerful human being ever.”

We couldn’t agree more, for as John Lennon once said, “Without Elvis, there would be no Beatles".

Catch the Elvis Las Vegas show at Bandra’s D'Monte Park Recreation Club on January 17, 2020, 7 pm to watch Garry Foley live in concert, brought to you by KCT Entertainment. Siddharth Meghani is also doing an Elvis tribute at Door No. 1, Bandra, on January 8, 8 pm.