Doc Destiny: Logo and the luck

Like our name and profession gives us a unique identity, just like that a Logo, which is usually a symbol made of a small design gives a company and it’s the product a unique identity in the market. A logo can tell many things about the company and its establishment. The small and humble logo is not just a piece of design, it can entitle the organisation with name, fame and success.

The designing of a logo or picking the right logo for the company is not a cakewalk, a group of creative people after many brainstorming sessions decide and finalise their company’s logo that goes with company’s name. The logo should be able to convey customers about the product along with the company’s vision.

A logo can make or break your business. A positive or a favourable logo can take your business to the sky, but if you fail to pick a logo that is unfavourable for the company, things can go another way around!And hence, it is advisable that one should finalise a logo after consulting an expert and with proper caution. Here are some simple guidelines to consider before you ‘lock’ the logo:

- Always write the company’s name in one line, it brings stability in business.

- Underline company name as it denotes support.

- Avoid writing the name in the centre. It brings stress and pressure.

- The first alphabet should be capital as it brings fame.

- The last alphabet should always end upwards as it denotes progress.

- Using Italics font can be beneficial. It means looking ahead and forward.

- Do not put full-stops after personal / company name.

- L shape on visiting card is recommended.

- Choose your lucky numbers and colours while designing the logo.

- All your mobile numbers, address, your quotations and pricing should be in your auspicious totals.

- Size of logo matters.

- Do not put the logo in a circle or square as it shows limitations.

- Try to keep the logo simple.

- Colour of the logo plays a major role, so pick the colours carefully.

- Font of the logo speaks the type of people you connect to.

- The logo should not face left as it indicates being connected to the past. Right indicates future. 17. Triangle shaped logos are auspicious.

- Don’t use too much black. Only people with number 8 or those who are ruled by Saturn can benefit from the colour black.

-By Dr Biindu Khuraana