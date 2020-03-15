Constant reflection on my privilege prevents ‘helper’s high’: TM Krishna

I spent a lot of time listening/watching the interviews repeatedly and reading the transcripts. After going through many possible ways of putting these stories together I decided upon this form and writing style. The actual writing and editing took about eight months.

In the West, the person who actually crafts a cello/violin is celebrated but in India an hierarchy pedestalises players while looking down at makers. Has this always been located in the stratification embedded in the caste and religion dynamic?

In India, caste stratifies and partitions society in such a manner that people's, work and knowledge is segregated, stigmatised and in many cases kept beyond the sight of those who belong to caste privilege. The people who enforce this invisibility are people like me and we need to take responsibility for it.

In the case of mrdangam makers, we are all complicit in keeping them uncelebrated and we have not treated them with respect or equality. We have even appropriated their knowledge and surreptitiously taken credit for their innovations, rarely acknowledging them as people of brilliance.

How and why did the exploitative toxic nature of the maker and musician become normalised even among the exploited?

What we see in this relationship is no different from what happens in every section of society, including our own homes.

Discriminative systems such as caste, race, colour and gender always normalise exploitation and oppression in such a manner that those who are at the receiving end feel grateful, obligated and honoured to even have a relationship with the privileged.

This further increases the power of those with socio-cultural power. What is worse is that the powerful believe that condescension, benevolence and sympathy are expressions of progressiveness and equality. This is a violent system.

We live in a charged sociopolitical climate where bigoted polarisations and their narratives are mainstreamed. Is this why you timed the book now?

The timing of the book was entirely accidental. It just so happened that the book has been released at a time when society is filled with anger, hate, parochialism.

While mrdangam makers are invisiblised this is doubly so when women become mrdangam makers.

Gender discrimination is probably the first type of social segregation that humans practised. It cuts across caste, ethnicity, even continents.

Mrdangam making is a male bastion and the makers tell you that since it is hard, physical work it is very difficult for women to participate. At the same time, the very tough job of breaking stones into a powder (used for the black spot on the playing surface) is done by women.

I don't think women have not actively participated in this occupation only because it entails skin-related work, which includes visits to the slaughterhouse, blood, gore, skinning, cutting, cleaning and more. This is patriarchy at work.

It is also possible that the fact that 99.9% of mrdangam players are men has played a role in this unsaid continued taboo. In the book, you come across Geetha (from, Peruvemba, Kerala) and Madhammal (from Ambur, Tamil Nadu) who are brilliant at selecting and preparing cow, buffalo and goatskin for the mrdangam.

And there is also Ashwathamma (from Bangalore, Karnataka) who used to make mrdangams. They are indeed exceptions.

Whether your visit to the slaughterhouse to write about buffalo hide extraction, curing and preparation or your exploration of hurt and anger of the mrdangam makers, would you agree a 'helper's high' is at work here?

Constant reflection on my privilege prevents a 'helper's high.' The helper's high can be very dangerous because it also results in a person like me feeling I've done something exceptional.

Right through the book, I keep questioning my own self, checking my thoughts and actions. I would like to believe that this kept me watchful of falling into the 'helper's high' syndrome.

Well-known artistes like Shubha Mudgal, Ankur Tewari, Anushka Manchanda and yourself performed recently at the Shaheen Bagh protest - which BJP politicos have demonised. Doesn't this put you all at risk?

n I can only speak for myself. People like me should not complain about the little discomforts that we go through because of the positions we take. It is the women in Shaheen Bagh and all those protesting on the streets across the country who need help, support and protection.

What just happened in Delhi (a pogrom which has left over 40 dead) is a clear example of who is truly at risk. They need to be protected, not me.