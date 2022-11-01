Can spices from your kitchen give you flawless skin?

Representative image | Unsplash

Did you know? Spices that you use in your cooking could be added to your skincare routine. The nutritious attributes of the spices that amp up the food preparation can also help you get naturally glowing and problem-free skin. Check out these three spices that you must try to make your skin smile.

Turmeric with water

Turmeric | File

Be it Ayurveda or your grandma's health hack, turmeric is often considered as an age-old remedy for most skin and beauty-related concerns. The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of the ingredient help in providing us with an even skin tone. It also heals wounds and scars from skin.

Clove and honey

honey | File Image

Cloves that add taste to your biryani or complete the paan, can do good to your skin. Smashing cloves and preparing a blend with honey is proven to heal acne. Honey isn't just a sweetener for your desserts, it's medicinal properties are a boon to skincare. Thank the honeybee for gifting you happy and problem-free skin as the liquid moistens the skin layers and provides us with smooth and shiny skin naturally.

Pepper and butter

Butter | File

What's pepper doing in skincare? Bizarre yet beneficial. When powdered pepper is mixed with butter, it acts as a body scrub potential to get rid of dead skin and troublesome blackheads. "The King of Spices" contains antioxidants that can cure acne, blackheads and pimples.