Beauty on a budget: Gita Hari shows how to get compliments without breaking the bank

Festivals prod you to brighten up your living space; add a spark to bring on the celebrations, and impress guests with gaiety and aplomb. Here are a few tricks for a quick makeover on a budget.
Accentuate the features of your house without burning a hole in your pocket. Trrishant Sidhwaani, Director Dreamzkrraft Weddings, feels, “A beautiful Ganesha statue adorned with a cascading floral arrangement, vases done up with traditional flowers or a beautiful floral rangoli promise to enhance the look. Experiment with fairy lights, mason jar lamps, fabrics and colours to drape your furniture, giving it a festive and warm look.”
First impressions
The entrance to a home speaks for itself, so perk it up in an inviting way. Hemil Parikh, Founder, Elysium Abodes LLP, points out, “Start by painting the entrance door in an enlivening hue that will suit the interiors. Add a potted plant and get a new doormat in order to lend your entrance a polished and welcoming feel.”
For the interiors to be equally appealing in small apartments, de-clutter and let natural light stream in. Settle for functional, compact and chic furniture. Lalitesh Mandrekar, General Manager - Design at Godrej Interio, suggests 'Transpose', the latest offering in the space-saving category where, he says, “These tiny spaces demand customised furnishing that goes beyond conventional designs.”
Shop for space saving tables and consoles. Transforme Designs, located in Mahalaxmi, has a choice of Cymbals, Triveni and Mandolin stackable tables. Besides some cushy sofas and chairs, art lovers can shop for artefacts and reasonably priced curios here.
Illuminate
Artistically placing lights around the house is a decor fix that creates a visually pleasing contrast of light and dark areas. Most homes come alive with traditional diyas, but a constant concern is winter winds and fans that blow them off.
The concept of a diya that continues to burn even with strong breeze, could be the most sought after and Borosil’s Akhand Diyas of traditional motifs keeping the core essence of ‘beauty with performance’ intact, are a safe option.
Sustainable statements
Some book-ends, candelabras and pretty lilies add visual interest to the festive display. Think natural and environment savvy tiles, coir mats, bamboo chairs and rattan lamps in company with plenty of plants to jazz up your nest.
Add some green foliage – Who would not love a hint of natural greenery within the confines of their abode? And improve your mood too! The pretty planters will soak up those pollutants lingering in the air, while you also play a part to save the world, says Lalitesh Mandrekar.
Kitchen capers
Amongst all the rooms in the house, one of the most action-packed is the kitchen. The retro terrazzo is back with its variety and versatility - from quirky patterns to aristocratic Venetian design from Godrej Interio, funk up your kitchen counter to make it Pinterest-pretty with some terrazzo essentials like coasters, dishes and stools.
The mouth-watering preparations for every occasion originate here, but it is also the hottest place to be in since the fan cannot be turned on lest it unsettle the flames. But worry not this festive season as Crompton has introduced a sleek and compact Air Buddy kitchen fan with an adjustable louvre for a desired airflow without disrupting the gas flames.
A few inexpensive festive-look-fix from Gita Ramanan, CEO & Founder of Design Café:
Traditional lamps, decor, dolls, embroidered work and collectibles that are passed down form your grandparents are great additions to personalise your home and give it a festive feel.
Polish that antique lamp, air out that old crocheted spread or dhurrie and clean the old Veena that was gathering dust in the attic. They will make your space come to life.
Use traditional saris and dupattas as tapestries on the wall, overlays on the curtains and as throws on your sofa/ chairs. They will instantly add the oomph and bling to your space, at no cost.
Pick your favourite colour and group together five to 10 accent pieces in that colour and enjoy the effect.
Focus on your dining table as food is obviously a big part of your celebrations. Decorate the table to reflect what you’re celebrating and include accents from the colour you choose, lights and flowers.
Lights are your best fixer-friends. Group floor lamps, table lamps that you have around the house in your living area, and complement them with traditional lights like diyas, candles, paper lanterns and string lights.
Place gifts that you are giving out or that you have received on corner tables and consoles. Gift wrap empty boxes and place them to simulate the effect.
