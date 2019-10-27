Beauty on a budget: Gita Hari shows how to get compliments without breaking the bank

Festivals prod you to brighten up your living space; add a spark to bring on the celebrations, and impress guests with gaiety and aplomb. Here are a few tricks for a quick makeover on a budget.

Accentuate the features of your house without burning a hole in your pocket. Trrishant Sidhwaani, Director Dreamzkrraft Weddings, feels, “A beautiful Ganesha statue adorned with a cascading floral arrangement, vases done up with traditional flowers or a beautiful floral rangoli promise to enhance the look. Experiment with fairy lights, mason jar lamps, fabrics and colours to drape your furniture, giving it a festive and warm look.”

First impressions

The entrance to a home speaks for itself, so perk it up in an inviting way. Hemil Parikh, Founder, Elysium Abodes LLP, points out, “Start by painting the entrance door in an enlivening hue that will suit the interiors. Add a potted plant and get a new doormat in order to lend your entrance a polished and welcoming feel.”

For the interiors to be equally appealing in small apartments, de-clutter and let natural light stream in. Settle for functional, compact and chic furniture. Lalitesh Mandrekar, General Manager - Design at Godrej Interio, suggests 'Transpose', the latest offering in the space-saving category where, he says, “These tiny spaces demand customised furnishing that goes beyond conventional designs.”