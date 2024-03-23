Bangalore This Weekend: From 5-Star Movie Night Experience To Watching Music Diva Usha Uthup Live Concert, Make This Weekend Memorable

Bangalore is all set to experience some of the fun and exciting events this weekend. Exciting news for the anime fans and live performances by Musical Diva Usha Uthup. Don't miss out on the best Holi celebration happening this weekend in Bengaluru.

Anime fan fest in Bengaluru | Paytm Insider

Zee Cafe Anime Fan Fest- Bengaluru 2024

Anime fan fest is ready to unite all the weebs in Bangalore for free. Get ready to experience amazing performances, fun games and pop up shops. Dress up in your favourite anime character at the fan fest and meet other anime lovers. Don’t miss out on the chance as it is FREE!

When: 23rd March 2024 - 24th March 2024 | 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Where: Divinity Mall, Bengaluru

Book Here

Bengaluru Maha Holi 2024 | Paytm Insider

Maha Holi 2024

Kick start to your early Holi celebration at the bangalore's biggest holi celebration. Dance to the best DJ by legendary DJ Nucleya and experience rapper Kr$na live performance. Experience one of the grand holi celebration with thrilling activities at the Maha Holi festival in bengaluru.

When: 24th March 2024 - 25th March 2024

Where: KTPO, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Book Here

Under the sky movie night | Paytm Insider

Under the sky movie night

Have a cosy weekend with a movie night at a five star hotel. Escape the loud music and spend quality time with your loved ones this weekend. Watch the movie 'Fault in our stars' with the best screening quality.

When: Saturday, 23rd March 2024 | 7:00 PM

Where: Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield, Bengaluru

Book Here

Usha Uthup and AIR Live Concert | Bookmyshow

Usha Uthup and AIR Live in Concert

Get ready to experience the Padma Bhushan Awardee Usha Uthup perform live in Bangalore. The music diva of India will be seen in collaboration with Alive India Rockstars. Experience the ultimate Bollywood retro music night with amazing live performances by the Diva herself.

When: Saturday, 23rd March 2024 | 6:00 PM

Where: Garuda Outdoor Courtyard, Bengaluru

Book Here

Solo Standup Comedy by Jaspreet | Bookmyshow

With Love, Jaspreet- Solo Standup Comedy

Spend your weekend with family and friends with a live standup comedy show. Fill your evening with laughter and joy with Jaspreet. There is no other way to end your weekend with a funny night and uncontrollable laughter.

When: Sunday, 24th March 2024 | 7:00 PM

Where: Fan Park, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru

Book Here