Are You Glued To Your Office Chair? It Increases 16% Chances Of Early Death; Here Are Tips To Stay Healthy Despite Long Working Hours

A new study in the journal JAMA Network claims that sitting stable on your office chair can increase 16% death risks and invite serious repercussions! If you are obsessed with being lazy at the workplace, it is high time to calculate the consequences and related dangers to ensure a healthy and balanced lifestyle. The research is based on a ground-level analysis of 4,81,688 people in Taiwan. The researchers have deeply analysed the work culture, tendencies, and different outcomes over the past 13 years. The final conclusion claims that an inactive person is more likely to invite early death and different serious diseases!

The key highlights of the study

The study found that being lazy at the workplace can lead to obesity and cardiovascular disease (CVD). It can also contribute to high cholesterol and blood pressure. This situation can escalate depressive tendencies, inflammation, and type-2 diabetes! The researchers have suggested moving around and taking short breaks between work hours. However, it's also notable that women are more likely to get in the grip of such diseases than their male colleagues! The flow of bad cholesterol is a dangerous situation in itself that can lead to many unexpected things, and it can also take your life.

How can we mitigate the risks?

A little physical activity on a daily basis can indeed save your life! We should follow a healthy routine! A balanced diet, positive thoughts, and proper 8-hour sleep can be saviours! Exposure to the sun, air, and ample water can help a lot!

We need to stay aware and active at our workstations to ensure a long, healthy, and blissful life.