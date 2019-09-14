Remember the mighty piano? It is alive and tinkling

Even Sheldon D’Silva, who will be accompanying the piano players on bass guitar, admits, “Though bass will always be my primary instrument, the piano is always inspiring to write music as it gives the range to hear and play harmony and melody simultaneously.”

The piano, despite its inarguable strengths and devoted following, has not exactly been enjoying a purple patch, since a while. Joseph Gomes blames the space crunch in the city as one of the reasons for the piano being overshadowed by its younger, flashier, lighter cousin, the keyboard.

“The keyboard culture is very vibrant; you have very many people buying keyboards and learning it,” he shares, adding, “The piano often gets misunderstood as the keyboard but they are vastly different. Besides the major difference of the look, feel and output, a keyboard would usually be five octaves, while a piano is seven and a quarter octaves.”

What’s more, the keyboard has a range of different sounds and ready-made accompaniments, including Indian sounds, which many find interactive and entertaining.

In these dizzyingly electronic times, the city evidently does need a dedicated Piano Day. Avers Louiz Banks, “Mainly because of the wide usage of electronic keyboards in the industry, pianos are not being used as much for concerts and recordings and related performances.

Our Piano Day presentations will fill that void and feature our very talented musicians displaying their artistry on acoustic pianos, apart from a few performances on other keyboard instruments.”

Sheldon D’Silva believes the piano is a beautiful instrument that needs to be celebrated. “The piano is a core instrument which shares its history with classical, jazz and modern music and is one of the strongest instruments used for composition along with its modern avatar known as the keyboard that has become the ultimate medium for music production.

Besides being a supreme accompanying instrument, the piano has also established itself as a leading solo instrument. There are some phenomenal piano players in the country that need to be showcased, so this is definitely one such day that brings these pianists to the centre stage.”

Initiatives like this allow musicians who have written, arranged and composed some great music, to come into the spotlight. “Most times there is heavy concentration on vocals but this is their opportunity to be showcased upfront, playing and performing their own music or their favourite tunes,” adds Gino Banks.

Besides the obvious showcase of talents, Ronnie Monsorate feels “it also helps the audience to be inspired and learn music as music is a source of peace.”

Even as the digital piano grows in popularity, purists like Louiz Banks believe a lot can and should be done to keep the acoustic piano in tinkling good health. “Acoustic pianos should be available for performances; at the best of times they are not.

The option of playing on digital pianos is preferred because of convenience. Piano players must insist that they are provided with acoustic pianos for their presentations.

All genres of music can be explored beautifully on the acoustic piano. Pianos should be made available in schools and youngsters should be taught to play acoustic piano at an early age. It will be an invaluable lesson towards appreciating acoustic music. Nothing compares to the piano!” Clearly, for some, it’s less Piano Day and more Piano Life!