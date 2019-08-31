Why Bappa is actually the pappa of pop culture!

Ganesh on American television

The transient (read un-researched) nature of American television is evident in many instances. Since we are on the topic of Ganesh, let’s weigh our options. The TV show ‘Supernatural’ that relies heavily on Judeo-Christian mythology handles other mythologies with less-than-required respect.

The episode titled “Hammer of the Gods” from Season 5 has demon-hunting brothers Dean and Sam Winchester visit a motel that’s the meeting spot of all kinds of gods including Ganesh and Kali, who are not nearly as powerful as the Christian God.

What takes the cake is Lucifer manages to kill Ganesh and Kali is only saved by Archangel Gabriel. Another series “American Gods” has faced its share of flak for its own insensitive portrayal of Ganesha as well.

So much for protests against cultural misappropriation, especially to a totally lovable figure like Ganpati!

Ganesh in painting

Ganpati is a popular choice for paintings. Just walk on the promenade lining the Jehangir Art Gallery and you will see Ganesh paintings outnumber any other subject. It’s little surprise then that some of the most well-known Ganpati paintings have been courtesy Indian artists, one of whom was born in Pandharpur.

One of India’s most prominent artists late M F Husain repeatedly showcased Ganpati in his works. In his famous Indian Civilisation series, the artist began by ceremonially painting Ganesh before all and invoking his blessings.

Ganpati is represented as a four-armed man with an elephant head here. Be it the Kite Series or the equally loved Ashtavinayak Series, Ganesha has been shown in a different light in Husain’s works.

Ganesh in music

Take any Carnatic music concert; it’s sure to begin with the Sanskrit kriti “Vatapi Ganapatim Bhaje”, with grand lady of Carnatic music late M S Subbulakshmi’s dramatic and dulcet rendition still a classic favourite in most homes in South India while the Tamil composition “Mooladhara Moorthy” is another Ganesh inspired gem.

An alt rock/pop band from Kolkata called The Ganesh Talkies has influences ranging from the Bappi Lahiri’s disco aesthetics to classic ’90s Indi-pop culture among other socio-political strains. While Ganesha’s spirituality may not have influenced them directly, the name did get them their share of audience attention and more.

American Rapper MC Yogi aka Nicholas Giacomini is visibly influenced by Indian myths especially in his musical output, with tracks such as Ganesh is Fresh, Son of Shiva and a hit album called “Elephant Power”. Popular kirtan singer Krishna Das has voiced many paeans in honour of Ganesh with “Shree Ganesh Mantra” being quite the crowd puller at satsangs still.

Another sacred music composer cum kirtan artist Douglas or Jai Uttal’s “Ganesh Sharanam” was also quite well-received. David Newman (Durga Das) another renowned kirtan artist has made quite the mark with “Ganesh Gayatri” and “Jai Ganesh” among other songs dedicated to Ganpati.

For what it’s worth, American and world music lovers have been more welcoming of our little Bappa than has been their mainstream television industry.

Ganesh as divine inspiration

Rukmini has 13 gold pendants, depicting Bappa in his various forms and she means to continue collecting. “I love his pratima (image) and what’s a better way to carry him around than in this fashion. In fact, I think I make quite a fashion statement with a different Ganpati pendant around my neck every day.”

She is hardly an isolated case. We all know friends who collect Ganesh images or things such as phone covers, laptop sleeves, wall hangings, etc. with his image on it. Bappa has his own cottage industry of providing divine inspiration right in devotees’ homes.

Ganesh from around the world

However tiny he may be in front of divine Hindu behemoths like Shiv and Vishnu, our Lord Ganesh has created his own niche and following not only in our hearts but the world over.

Be it in Japan as Kangiten, Shoten and Binayaka, in Thailand monikered Phra Phikanet, Manjangan in Indonesia, or our own Jain and Tantric variants, it really feels like East or West, Bappa is the best! Even in pop culture of today or of yore.