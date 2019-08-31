Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Exploring the powerful pull of Ganeshotsav in the Konkan

“There are at least 100 members of our extended family who gather at home for the festival. My great-grandfather had five sons, and each has their homes nestled close in our Parab Wadi. Every night there is ‘dhamaal’. The wadis become a beehive of festivity.

There’s Ganpati in every home, and every evening we visit each house for the aarti. This goes on till the wee hours of the morning.” There is no room for tiredness, avers Kishor, not with the thump of the leather-surface dhols touching your soul.

Prep of course starts well in advance when the family paat (low stool) is delivered by each family to the idol maker, for the ‘shaadu mati’ (natural clay) deity that is crafted onto it.

Rooms are opened up, cleaned thoroughly, and floors re-plastered with beneficial cowdung. Family heirlooms are polished for the festive rituals that lie in store.

The ancient brass ‘laman diva’ (hanging lamps) along with the small ‘niranjan’ lamps and the large multi-tiered ‘samai diva’ emerge in their gleaming glory.

“Why, we even have the ‘paatla’ from my grandfather’s time, made of ‘sagwan’ wood, coming down generations,” smiles Vilas, with a touch of quiet pride.

Nothing is too much when it comes to welcoming the beloved ‘lok devta’ of the Konkan people. “Ganpati is a folk deity in the Konkan,” explains Sachin Parab.

“In many parts of Maharashtra, Ganpati remained a deity mainly of the upper castes only. In Pune, Ganpati was honoured as the ‘Kul Devta’ of the Peshwas who ruled here for years, who originally hailed from the Konkan, namely Shrivardhan.

As the Peshwas wielded immense power, their devotion to Ganpati also spread. In the Konkan however, Ganpati was always the god of the common man. All castes observed and celebrated the festival in the Konkan and do so till this day.”

Ganpati has gone from being part of religion, to being part of culture. In the folk arts, Parab points out, Ganpati joins his devotees in their celebration. ‘Ganpati aala, nachun gela,’ is a popular song that sums up this sentiment.

“In other places there might be a certain rigidity and formality to the rituals—but it’s different in the Konkan. Here informality characterises both the rituals and celebration of Ganeshotsav,” he adds.

Interestingly, of the five key days that Ganpati is worshipped, three belong to Gauri and in the Konkan, among many, she is equally if not more important.

It is believed that in the conflict that occurred when the early matriarchal system shifted towards patriarchy, Ganpati was a supporter of the former.

Essentially, the elephant-headed god holds strong as the leader (pati) of the people (gana). He remains, avers Sachin Parab, the epitome of all a leader should be:

A philosopher king like Plato described, his large ears suggesting the need to listen to his people, his trunk which is used to choose and draw only that which is desirable towards himself, his small eyes which minutely scan his surroundings, his choice of vehicle, the humble mouse over the mighty tiger or lion, denoting his desire to give importance to those who are, by and large, neglected. A time for some soul-searching amidst the revelry? Ganesha would approve.