VG Siddhartha’s death and significance of mental well-being and health amongst entrepreneurs

No doubt, most have realised the value of good mental health especially entrepreneurs. The suicide of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) owner VG Siddhartha made us realise the immense pressure and the significance of mental well-being and health amongst entrepreneurs.

Dr Prakriti Poddar, an expert in Mental Health, HR, Corporate and Education Upliftment, Managing Trustee of Poddar Foundation, finds it difficult to guess what went into Siddhartha’s mind. “But usually, it is a deep sense of hopelessness, high level of stress and inability to face the troubles of life that lead an individual towards an extreme step like suicide.”

Tejal Pimpley, Promoter-Director, CISB Group Companies, remembers VG Siddhartha as a successful business leader, strategist, fighter, winner and someone who went from being a coffee farmer to handling the world’s 6th largest coffee brand. “Taking such a drastic and extreme step is not easy at all. However, surely he would be feeling a mix of various volatile emotions.”

Dr Vinod Kumar, Psychiatrist & Head, Mpower – The Centre, Bangalore, speaks about decades-old varied studies that put mental illness as the reason behind suicides. “If we consider that as a possibility, then he would have been depressed for a while.

Depression can be very deceptive, as most people are able to maintain a social façade and continue functioning seemingly. The financial issues, which would have a potential solution, would have seemed insurmountable.”

Dhruv Trigunayat, CEO, Ultrafresh India, maintains, “Mental health is an extremely important aspect of our overall well-being and it is important to train our minds to evaluate problems. I feel that, to every financial burden or vision that has gone awry, there is a solution. In the case of VG Siddhartha, perhaps there was some remorse for having not been able to fulfil his vision and at not having been able to find a way out.”