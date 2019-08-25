Revolver Ranee: Mind you, it's all in the air

Political experts, including professors who are subcontinent specialists, must be self-flagellating every day, for being partisan. What else but conjoined twins -- India and Pakistan. They look like us, their leaders sound like ours and the less said about their politics the better. Imagine, they took sides and must now feel bashful.

Well, as they say, no permanent friends and no permanent enemies in politics. Imran Khan has suddenly lost popular appeal. So sad to see him reduced to a Google ‘bhikari’ top search. Sheh. And one of the most gutsy batsmen, the only one who could have hit the last ball of the last over for a six and snatch the trophy from India, Javed Miandad, sounds like the extra in a Hindi film.

Speaks of nuking, instead, he should have said his country would next defeat India, even that we would have taken in stride. With these muktafals, Miandad may actually be asked to shut up by his samdhi, ‘you-know-who, Da’.

While on our side, the drama has begun to unfold - of the predicted list of politicians who were to be targeted. The one leader who has so far held Mumbai to ransom, has suddenly taken to Gandhigiri, oh cho chweet. While the Lutyens lawyer has behaved predictably arrogant and contemptuously, has just lost all sympathy.