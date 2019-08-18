Freedom City: Did you know these facts about Mumbai and the Independence movement

The Independence movement is often narrated in terms of the country as a whole. But the city of Mumbai has undoubtedly played a key role in the freedom struggle. Be it in terms of financial assistance, through the power of cinema, the women who took charge and even the role of the press, we can trace the contribution of the city during the time and even after.

The National Gallery of Modern Art along with Avid Learning introduced us to these various facets of the city through a panel discussion led by journalist and editor of Scroll.in Naresh Fernandes, Mumbai historian Murali Ranganathan, corporate archivist Sanghamitra Chatterjee and film scholar Amrit Gangar. Here are a few interesting things we picked up at the talk...

Way with words

Bengal may have been regarded as the pioneer of the Indian press in the 18th century, but the press in Bombay dived into and expanded the freedom movement. In his book Journalism in India, Rangaswami Parathasarathy noted that “Bombay was the citadel from where the Indian press launched its social reform movement…and then the political movement.”

In 1789, The Bombay Herald was the first paper to be launched in the city, which was later called the Bombay Gazette. However, it didn’t hint at nationalism in any way. In 1832, it was the The Bombay Darpan, an Anglo-Marathi fortnightly started by Bal Shastri Jambhekar that paved the way for socio-political reform.

So far leeway was given to the press, but in 1833, the Bombay Native Observer wrote about how ‘the British have their hands in our pockets’ as a nod to colonialism, and this was when the British decided to pull the plug on the newspaper, stating that the editor had spoken too frankly.

Women power

Several women contributed to the character of the city during our freedom struggle, many of whom have been forgotten. For instance, we have seen hoardings and posters commemorating Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.

However, we forget that it is also Kasturba Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary; she was six months older than Gandhi. Another little known tid-bit about Mumbai is that Lijjat papad was founded by five women and has now travelled overseas and gained popularity internationally.

In fact, when men failed to come forward and support the Father of the nation, it was the women who showed solidarity and held meetings which Bapu attended and addressed.