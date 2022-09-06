Zoya Akhtar on The Archies: 'I am nervous since characters were iconic and globally loved'

Ever since a global streaming platform announced the Indian motion adaptation of the famous English comic book Archie, the film, The Archies, has created the right buzz. This also marks Zoya’s feature directorial debut on OTT. Earlier, she helmed short films in an anthology for the same platform. The Archies also marks the acting debut of three star kids — Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda.

Zoya, who virtually attended the event shares, “I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today.”

Talking about exploring friendship while shooting the film, she says, “The film is a pure ensemble, which has seven kids and they are a gang. It is about what happens to them together. I am obsessed with friendship films.”

“Archie comics were closest to my heart while growing up and probably it was the only comic book for kids when I was a kid during the 80s,” Zoya avers on choosing to create Archie on screen.

A few days ago, some photos from the sets went viral. Khushi’s look resembles that of Betty from Archie Comics, while Suhana seems to be playing Veronica. Set in the 1960s, The Archies will be a live-action musical and introduce Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film is backed by Zoya and Reema Kagti’s home company and also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.