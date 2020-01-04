Zombie films attract me, says Dibankar Banerjee about 'Ghost Stories'

I think zombie films attract me because they hit at the fundamental fear that we all have in two layers," Netflix India quoted Banerjee as saying.

"One is the fear of us dying. And the second is the fear that all of us will die. As a country, we are afraid and for a society that has learned to live with fear, for a society that has learned to shut up with fear -- I think it's the right time for a film like this," the director further explained.

Karan Johar who is a newbie in the horror genre, said, "I realised I don't know how to dabble with the genre. Zoya sent me the script and it intrigued me, but I wanted to do it in my own way.

I don't know horror and I wasn't looking to make any internal commentary." "I did exactly what I wanted to do, showing good-looking people getting scared in a good-looking way," said Johar summing his vision for the film.

Earlier in the day, Netflix India had shared the views of other two directors of the film -- Anurag Kashyap and Zoya Akhtar on its Instagram account.

The show is a combination of four horrific stories, presented by the dream team of the widely lauded show 'Lust Stories'- Karan, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Bannerjee, who are ready to give us some spooky stories.

The horror flick 'Ghost Stories' was released on the midnight of January 1, 2020, on online video streaming platform Netflix.