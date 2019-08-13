ZEE5 launches two original web series this Independence Day

Mumbai: This Independence Day, ZEE5, India’s fastest growing OTT platform premieres two original web series– Gondya Ala Re in Marathi and Satyameva Jayate in Bengali. The platform has also acquired rights for the world digital premiere of the critically acclaimed The Tashkent Files. In addition to this, ZEE5 will also release a special Independence Day anthem - Hum Hai India, celebrating “Unity in Diversity” showcasing the beautiful and diverse landscape of India along with its vibrant culture and people who are as different as chalk and cheese, yet connected as Indians.

Popular Bollywood personalities Arjun Rampal, Gul Panag, Jimmy Shergill, actors of TV show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega - Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani feature in the anthem sung by Neeti Mohan, Abhay Jodhpurkar and Parry G. The anthem is in partnership with Vivo.

Gondya Ala Re: A 10-episode web series based on Chapekar brothers from Pune is a historical thriller highlighting the first youth armed revolutionaries of India. The three brothers killed a tyrannical officer W.C. Rand whose atrocities in Pune had devastated the city. Directed by Ankur Kakatkar and helmed by Sunil Barve, Bhushan Pradhan, Kshitish Date, Shivraj Waichal, Bharat Dabholkar and others, it showcases the hustle and valor of three unsung heroes.

Watch the trailer here.