ZEE5 brings 'Break Point' genre-breaking show featuring Leander Peas, Mahesh Bhupathi

New Delhi: One of the top OTT players, ZEE5 continues to produce engaging and high-impact content. Adding to their list of marquee shows is 'Break Point'.

"We have announced our marquee show 'Break Point', wherein we are collaborating with brilliant filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari to embark on an incredible journey of hope, ambition, and conflict by narrating the story of India's biggest tennis heroes Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi," Nimisha Pandey, Head - Hindi Originals, ZEE5 India told IANS.

Elaborating on the latest show, she added: "'Break Point' is a genre-breaking show. It is a dramatic story of the two living legends of Indian tennis and their journey, portraying the trajectory of their highs and lows. It is not a dramatisation as it features 'Leander Peas and Mahesh Bhupathi' themselves. The story showcases them sharing their anecdotes with the audience. In a nutshell, there is a unique and engaging treatment being given to the story enabling audiences a peek into the lives of these two iconic figures, which a lot of their fans have been curious about."