Zayn Malik's 17-year-old sister Safaa marries boyfriend in a traditional nikkah ceremony

Fans and followers noticed that the singer, who currently lives in the USA was nowhere to be seen in any of the pictures. The entire family was present for the ceremony, but seems like Zayn decided to stay away from the same.

Many criticised Safaa for getting married at such a young age, which prompted her husband Martin to write on Instagram, “Thanks to all of you who support us. We so appreciate about that. But bullying us it’s not good guys. Stop it Saffy reading all your comments.!!!”

Meanwhile, his former girlfriend Gigi Hadid liked the reel shared by Trisha Malik.