Zayn Malik's 17-year-old sister Safaa marries boyfriend in a traditional nikkah ceremony

Zayn Malik has been every teens crush since he joined the boy band, One Direction. However, the 26-year-old singer is now back in headlines as his sister, who is only 17 got married to her boyfriend in a traditional nikkah ceremony.
The Dusk Till Dawn singer's sister, Safaa Malik tied the knot to her boyfriend, Martin Tiser in a private ceremony in her hometown, Bradford in England on September 16, 2019. Malik's mother Trisha took to Instagram to share some pictures from the ceremony. She captioned it as, "My baby girls big day."
Fans and followers noticed that the singer, who currently lives in the USA was nowhere to be seen in any of the pictures. The entire family was present for the ceremony, but seems like Zayn decided to stay away from the same.
Many criticised Safaa for getting married at such a young age, which prompted her husband Martin to write on Instagram, “Thanks to all of you who support us. We so appreciate about that. But bullying us it’s not good guys. Stop it Saffy reading all your comments.!!!”
Meanwhile, his former girlfriend Gigi Hadid liked the reel shared by Trisha Malik.
