 Zayed Khan Opens Up About His Mental Health: 'The Dark Side Is Equally Seductive, It Sucks You In'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentZayed Khan Opens Up About His Mental Health: 'The Dark Side Is Equally Seductive, It Sucks You In'

Zayed Khan Opens Up About His Mental Health: 'The Dark Side Is Equally Seductive, It Sucks You In'

Zayed Khan feels it's the nature of the industry that there are highs and lows in your career

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
Zayed Khan |

Actor Zayed Khan rose to fame with the 2005 film Main Hoon Na with Shah Rukh Khan. He has also contributed to Indian cinema with films such as Shabd, Dus, Yuvvraaj, Blue, Anjaana Anjaani, and more. Reflecting on his career, Zayed acknowledged that it's the nature of the industry that there are highs and lows in your career.

Talking about mental health and how he dealt with it during the dark phases of his life. "I don't know about the dark days of my life, but there were amazing days that took a toll on you. Life has many avenues to explore, and sometimes it does happen that you enter this phase, the dark side is equally seductive, sometimes it sucks you in, and a lot of things are awoken inside of you that you didn't realise. When you come back to life, you realise that's a choice; it's not reality," he told Subhojit Ghosh on his show, The Sunny G Show.

Read Also
'Mumbai Has Many Distractions': Zayed Khan Opens Up On Sister Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan's...
article-image

Zayed also expressed that in church you have a confession box, so if anything one wishes to confess, one can talk to the third person and not your friend or family. "Now that place has been taken up by a psychiatrist, so you tell them everything," he added.

"The most important thing in our society is while we celebrate beautiful things, we fail to understand basic mental health issues happening because we don't want to acknowledge it or talk about it. Log khete hai, it's not good to talk about it, kaun hai ye log pata nahi. Because of this, Bahut saari cheeze hai jo ek min mai solve ho sakthi hai, but disease ban jati hai logo ke dimag mai because you never talked about it," Zayed concluded.

FPJ Shorts
Zayed Khan Opens Up About His Mental Health: 'The Dark Side Is Equally Seductive, It Sucks You In'
Zayed Khan Opens Up About His Mental Health: 'The Dark Side Is Equally Seductive, It Sucks You In'
Israel Spy Agency Mossad Planted Explosives In Hezbollah Pagers Before Their Import Into Lebanon: Report
Israel Spy Agency Mossad Planted Explosives In Hezbollah Pagers Before Their Import Into Lebanon: Report
Video Shows BJP Ward Councillor Pointing Gun At Shopkeeper In Muzaffarpur; 'CM Nitish Has Become Helpless, Powerless,' Says Tejashwi Yadav
Video Shows BJP Ward Councillor Pointing Gun At Shopkeeper In Muzaffarpur; 'CM Nitish Has Become Helpless, Powerless,' Says Tejashwi Yadav
Pakistan Customs Foil Attempt To Smuggle 15,465 Mobile Phones Valued At PKR 446 Million From China At Sost Dry Port
Pakistan Customs Foil Attempt To Smuggle 15,465 Mobile Phones Valued At PKR 446 Million From China At Sost Dry Port
Read Also
'It Wasn't Just At My Dad's House But...': Zayed Khan On How Father Sanjay Khan-Zeenat Aman's...
article-image

On the work front, he was last seen in the 2015 comedy thriller film Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene with Rannvijay Singh and Tina Desai in lead roles. The film was directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Devinder Jain and Akhilesh Jain. He was also in the 2018 TV drama Haasil with Nikita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth.

Zayed has recently shot a film, which is yet to be announced. This film will mark his comeback after 7 years on-screen.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Zayed Khan Opens Up About His Mental Health: 'The Dark Side Is Equally Seductive, It Sucks You In'

Zayed Khan Opens Up About His Mental Health: 'The Dark Side Is Equally Seductive, It Sucks You In'

Grotesquerie OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Grotesquerie OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

'Mumbai Has Many Distractions': Zayed Khan Opens Up On Sister Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan's...

'Mumbai Has Many Distractions': Zayed Khan Opens Up On Sister Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan's...

'Didn't Arrest Me As I Am Hindu': Swara Bhasker SLAMS Judge Who Recused Himself From Delhi Riots...

'Didn't Arrest Me As I Am Hindu': Swara Bhasker SLAMS Judge Who Recused Himself From Delhi Riots...

Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam Fame Dhvani Bhanushali Talks About Nepotism: 'It’s Not Like Parents Serve...

Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam Fame Dhvani Bhanushali Talks About Nepotism: 'It’s Not Like Parents Serve...