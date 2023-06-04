 Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal's film collects ₹7.20 crore, eyes ₹22 crore+ weekend
The total collection of the family drama now stands at Rs 12.7 crore

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke released in theatres on June 2, Friday, and the film kickstarted with a whopping Rs 5.5 crore at the box office. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is doing a good business.

The film earned Rs 7.20 crore on the second day of its release (Saturday) and with this, the total collection of the family drama now stands at Rs 12.7 crore.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is eyeing Rs 22 crore + first weekend, which is an 'excellent' number for the mid-range film.

The film is expected to have a fruitful weekend and the makers will have decent monies in their kitty by the time Monday arrives.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has received a great response from film critics and the audience and the same has now translated to the box office numbers of the romcom.

The film has been directed by Laxman Utekar of 'Luka Chhupi' and 'Mimi' fame and is set in the backdrop of Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

It tells the tale of a middle-class married couple, who lives in a joint family and decide to get a divorce, but they have an ulterior motive to all of it. As their family gets a whiff of something being fishy, the comedy or errors promises to take the audience on a rollercoaster ride, full of romance, drama, songs and witty punchlines.

The songs of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke have already been declared superhit and that could be one of the reasons which is drawing audience to the theatres.

