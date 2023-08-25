Yuvraj Singh & Hazel Keech Announce Birth Of Baby Girl, Reveal Her Name; See FIRST Photo

Model-actress Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh announced the birth of their second baby on Friday, August 25. Taking to their official social media accounts, the couple shared an adorable picture with their children.

Hazel and Yuvraj became proud parents for the second time to a baby girl. They also revealed that they have name their daughter 'Aura'.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, they wrote, "Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family."

Take a look at their picture here:

Soon after they shared the happy news, fans and several celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the couple.

Richa Chadha commented, "What's not to love? God bless," along with a red heart emoticon. On the other hand, Tanishaa Mukerji wrote, "Congratulationssss."

Kubbra Sait, Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Kim Sharma, Pragya Kapoor and others also dropped red heart emojis.

In January 2022, the couple was blessed with a baby boy. "To all our fans, family and friends. We are elated to share that today God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world," Yuvraj had announced on social media.

Yuvraj and Hazel tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in 2016. They often shared adorable family photos and videos on Instagram.

Hazel has starred in Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's film Bodyguard. She also appeared in the reality TV show Bigg Boss in 2013.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)