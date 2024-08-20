Yuvraj Singh Biopic: Bhushan Kumar To Showcase Yuvi's Cricket Journey & Off-Field Battles

While fans have been eagerly awaiting an update on Sourav Ganguly's biopic, Bollywood has come up with a biopic on another cricketer and the news has definitely left fans excited. On Tuesday (August 20), it was announced that Bhushan Kumar, along with Ravi Bhagchandka, is set to bring Yuvraj Singh's extraordinary life to the big screen with a biopic.

As per the makers, the film will showcase the cricketer's remarkable achievements and it will be a celebration of his journey and contributions to the sport, unforgettable six sixes in 2007 T20 World Cup, as well as his off-field battles.

The film will be co-produced by Ravi Bhagchandka, who has earlier produced Sachin: A Billion Dreams. However, the makers have not announced which actor will step into the shoes of Yuvraj Singh. An official update on the lead actor is awaited. In fact, the film's title is also not revealed yet.

Opening up about the project, Bhushan Kumar stated, “Yuvraj Singh’s life is a compelling narrative of resilience, triumph, and passion. His journey from a promising cricketer to a cricketing hero, and then to a hero in real life, is truly inspiring. I am thrilled to bring a story that needs to be told and heard through the big screen and to celebrate his extraordinary achievements.”

Yuvraj added, “I am deeply honored that my story will be showcased to millions of my fans across the globe by Bhushan ji and Ravi. Cricket has been my greatest love and source of strength through all the highs and lows. I hope this film inspires others to overcome their own challenges and pursue their dreams with unwavering passion.”