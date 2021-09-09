YouTuber Carry Minati lands in legal trouble for 'making sexually coloured remarks' against women

YouTuber Carry Minati aka Ajay Negar has landed himself in legal trouble after been accused of making derogatory remarks against women in his roast videos.

According to reports, a complaint has been filed against him by a Delhi-based lawyer Gaurav Gulati.

The complaint has been registered under sections 354, 509, 293, and 3/6/7, pertaining to the 'indecent representation of women.'

Carry Minati has been accused of 'making sexually coloured remarks against women, publishing objectionable content on his Youtube, roasting and representing women in an indecent manner and publishing obscene language and gestures regarding women'.

This is not the first time that the Youtuber has courted controversy. For instance, last year he became the eye of the storm for his 'YouTube Vs TikTok – The End' video.

Apart from that, he has also been criticised and trolled time and again for his reaction videos where he roasts celebrities and their videos.

Carry Minati has over 30 million subscribers on YouTube. The 20-year-old started his career with game commentaries and later went on to create roast videos on trending topics which made him popular among the youth.

He will also be making his Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan’s film 'Mayday.'

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 10:53 AM IST