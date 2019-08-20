Youtube superstar PewDiePie marries longtime partner Marzia Bisognin

London: Swedish Youtuber Felix Kjellberg, popularly known as PewDiePie, has finally married his long-time sweetheart Marzia Bisognin after eight long years. The pair had announced their engagement in April last year on social media.
The vows were exchanged in a gorgeous garden ceremony that took place at Kew Gardens in London. PewDiePie looked dapper in an all-black look consisting of a black tux and black shirt coupled with a black tie. Mrs. PewDiePie looked gorgeous in an off-white lace gown.
Sharing pictures of the occasion on his Instagram handle, PewDiePie wrote, “We are married!!! I'm the happiest I can be ♥️I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman.” One of the pictures show the couple walking down the aisle with the guests blowing bubbles along the way, in what seems to be a twist of the traditional practice of throwing confetti.
On her part, 26-year-old Marzia also shared some beautiful pictures of the wedding on her Instagram handle with the following caption, “Yesterday, the 19th of August - after exactly 8 years since we met - we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family. It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever. I am so thankful for all the people that made time to attend the event and helped us celebrate our marriage. I feel like I’m the luckiest person and I’m so full of love. Incredibly ecstatic to be able to call Felix my husband for the rest of our lives..”
The 29-year-old PewDiePie is one of the most successful YouTubers on the platform with a subscriber base that is now closing in on the 100 million mark. He produces videos of himself playing video games while recording his reaction and commentary to them. He found fame playing the game ‘Minecraft’ in his initial days and now does daily blogs too with a comedic twist.
