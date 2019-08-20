Youtube superstar PewDiePie marries longtime partner Marzia Bisognin

On her part, 26-year-old Marzia also shared some beautiful pictures of the wedding on her Instagram handle with the following caption, “Yesterday, the 19th of August - after exactly 8 years since we met - we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family. It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever. I am so thankful for all the people that made time to attend the event and helped us celebrate our marriage. I feel like I’m the luckiest person and I’m so full of love. Incredibly ecstatic to be able to call Felix my husband for the rest of our lives..”

The 29-year-old PewDiePie is one of the most successful YouTubers on the platform with a subscriber base that is now closing in on the 100 million mark. He produces videos of himself playing video games while recording his reaction and commentary to them. He found fame playing the game ‘Minecraft’ in his initial days and now does daily blogs too with a comedic twist.