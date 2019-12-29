Youth invasion in 2019...but don’t count the old guard out just yet

Ajay Devgn had reason to rejoice this year courtesy Total Dhamaal and De De Pyar De. And Akshay Kumar has already banged out three hits — Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 with the release of Good Newwz this week bringing the number to four. Not only is he our most prolific male star but he has also witnessed two of his films cross the Rs 200 crore mark this year.

The fact that reigning queens like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma had no films releasing this year did contribute to the rise of newer names. But their contemporaries like Katrina Kaif (she has just signed a film with youngsters Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi!) and Kangana Ranaut stayed in the news with Bharat and Manikarnika. And after 20 years of stardom, Kareena Kapoor continues to have a crowded dates diary — Good Newwz has just been released and it will be followed by Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan, Hindi Medium 2 and Karan Johar’s directorial venture Takht. As Akshay put it recently: “Kareena gets better with every year; like wine.”

So while the youthful revolution is raging at the Hindi film industry, the Bollywood Bastille has not fallen as yet. One of the pleasures of 2020 will be to witness whether either of the two sides will be able to outdo the other.