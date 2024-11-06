 ‘You Make Everyday Feel Like Birthday Cake’: Alia Bhatt Shares An Adorable Picture As Daughter Raha Kapoor Turns Two
'You Make Everyday Feel Like Birthday Cake': Alia Bhatt Shares An Adorable Picture As Daughter Raha Kapoor Turns Two

‘You Make Everyday Feel Like Birthday Cake’: Alia Bhatt Shares An Adorable Picture As Daughter Raha Kapoor Turns Two

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of her with husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha Kapoor as the little one turned two today.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 09:50 PM IST
article-image

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s adorable daughter Raha Kapoor turned two year old today. While the fan clubs of the couple have been celebrating the birthday of cute little Raha since morning today, the most awaited wish, that of Raha’s mother Alia Bhatt just dropped in.

article-image

Alia, took to her Instagram handle to share a throw back picture of her and Ranbir Kapoor along with little Raha when she was just a few weeks old. Sharing this picture on her Instagram handle, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress also penned a heartfelt note as she wished her little bundle of joy.

Sharing this picture, Alia writes, “2 years today & how I already wish to turn back time to when you were only a few weeks old!!! but I guess that comes with the territory, once a parent all you want is for your baby to stay you baby forever...happy birthday cake for life.”

From Soni Razdan to Vasant Bala, the comments section of the actress’ post was filled with love and wishes.

For the uninformed, Alia and Ranbir embraced parenthood on the 6th of November, 2022 and revealed the face of the little one in 2023.

article-image
