You M***********: Ryan Reynolds had the perfect message for Joaquin Phoenix as Joker crossed Deadpool

Joker is about to be the biggest R-Rated movie ever and will beat Deadpool and its sequel, including PG-13 re-release numbers.

According to Box Office Mojo, the current box office collection of Joker is $771.28 million dollars.

Joaquin Phoenix's latest outing 'Joker' has proved to be a winner. The film, which opened to mixed reviews, has performed remarkably well at the box office. The film is having a dream run at the box office and is continuing to sustain well.

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to congratulate Joker.He shared a picture and captioned it, “R-Rated box office congratulatory posts aren’t like the ones you’re used to…”