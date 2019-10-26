You M***********: Ryan Reynolds had the perfect message for Joaquin Phoenix as Joker crossed Deadpool

Joker is about to be the biggest R-Rated movie ever and will beat Deadpool and its sequel, including PG-13 re-release numbers.
Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker will be replacing the Deadpool 2 and its prequel and will take the top spot.
According to Box Office Mojo, the current box office collection of Joker is $771.28 million dollars.
Joaquin Phoenix's latest outing 'Joker' has proved to be a winner. The film, which opened to mixed reviews, has performed remarkably well at the box office. The film is having a dream run at the box office and is continuing to sustain well.
It will beat Deadpool 2, including PG-13 re-release numbers and its prequel and take the spot as the biggest R-Rated movie of all time.
Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to congratulate Joker.He shared a picture and captioned it, “R-Rated box office congratulatory posts aren’t like the ones you’re used to…”
Todd Phillips’s Joker released on October 2 and won the hearts of the audiences. Joaquin Phoenix has received a lot of praises for his portrayal of the iconic DC villain.
Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker is the origin story of the DC supervillain. The makers have given a completely new perspective to the story.
Although the movie made a lot of headlines for its dark theme and the portrayal of violence, the movie has managed to win the hearts of audiences all over the globe.
Joaquin Phoenix’s phenomenal performance has done justice to the most popular antagonist of modern fiction. Phoenix’s performance is being praised by audiences.
